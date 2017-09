US-based global major Apple, in arguably the biggest tech event of the year, on September 12 unveiled a series of devices -- from the much-anticipated anniversary-edition Apple iPhone X with facial recognition and augmented reality geatures, to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the new Series 3 of Apple Watch, and the next-generation Apple TV K4.



The company, celebrating a decade of innovation in telephony hardware through the iPhone devices, has brought the iPhone X, where the Roman X stands for 10, denoting 10 years, which is seen by tech experts as a leap towards what will be "future of iPhones.



To be available from November 3 (pre-bookings start from October 27), the Apple iPhone X is going to cost Rs 89,000 in India, while both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are estimated to be priced at Rs 64,000 for the base variant with 64 GB internal memory.Key things to know about the historic Apple event and the devices unveiled:

Stronger than ever: Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event that the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, made of aerospace-grade aluminium, are 50% stronger than the previous-generation iPhones. Here is a chronicle of everything said, revealed and unveiled at the Apple event.