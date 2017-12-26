JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Apple's suppliers' share fall on report of weak iPhone X demand
Business Standard

Google plans to launch offline stores in India to boost Pixel sales: Report

India is the world's second-biggest wireless market with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers

Reuters 

Google, google pixel
A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google is looking to launch brick-and-mortar stores in India to boost sales of its Pixel smartphones, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Google is exploring the idea of physical stores after finding an encouraging response to more than a dozen pop-up stores opened in malls across the country to showcase the second generation Pixel phones, the newspaper reported.

Google responded to a Reuters query saying that it does not comment on rumours or speculations.

India is the world's second-biggest wireless market with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, which is currently dominated by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Chinese players including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 18:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements