Google Android P developer preview released: Here are top 5 new features

Search engine and software major has released a preview of its upcoming ‘Android P’ operating system for developers to access and test features before the product’s final rollout. As the name suggests, the release is meant for testing by developers and is still far from the final output. However, it carries a host of new features over and above the Android Oreo operating system which might find their way into the final release. Here are the top five new features added to Android P: Display ‘Notch’ support With the Android P operating system, brings a native operating system support for screens with a small cut-out area on top. In the preview version, the clock now shows on the left, along with app notification icon (max 4 apps). Connectivity icons such as WiFi, Bluetooth, etc, have been moved on to the right side. The notch area is blacked out to show the operating system’s readiness for notch-based screens. Redesigned quick setting menu The quick setting menu has been redesigned with rounded icons which sit inside a grey circle that takes theme colour accent once the setting is enabled.

For example, the small WiFi icon inside the grey circle turns blue, orange or green once WiFi is enabled. The setting button, user information icon and network name is now moved at the bottom, instead of top in the current Android Oreo release.