Google Android P developer preview released: Here are top 5 new features

Search engine and software major Google has released a preview of its upcoming ‘Android P’ operating system for developers to access and test features before the product’s final rollout. As the name suggests, the release is meant for testing by developers and is still far from the final output. However, it carries a host of new features over and above the Android Oreo operating system which might find their way into the final release. Here are the top five new features added to Android P: Display ‘Notch’ support With the Android P operating system, Google brings a native operating system support for screens with a small cut-out area on top. In the preview version, the clock now shows on the left, along with app notification icon (max 4 apps). Connectivity icons such as WiFi, Bluetooth, etc, have been moved on to the right side. The notch area is blacked out to show the operating system’s readiness for notch-based screens. Redesigned quick setting menu The quick setting menu has been redesigned with rounded icons which sit inside a grey circle that takes theme colour accent once the setting is enabled.
For example, the small WiFi icon inside the grey circle turns blue, orange or green once WiFi is enabled. The setting button, user information icon and network name is now moved at the bottom, instead of top in the current Android Oreo release.Dock The dock has been redesigned with a new translucent background that shows favourite apps and search bar with microphone icon. There is no major change here, though, and the dock in the Android P preview works in a fashion similar to the Android Oreo built – a single swipe up opens the app drawer. Relocated volume slider The volume slider has moved to the right side of the screen and is now vertically aligned, instead of the horizontal slider in the current Oreo release. There is a quick ringer profile button available below the volume slider. It allows an instant toggle between different sound profiles. Screenshot button The screenshot button has been added in the power menu, along with power on/off and restart button. This is something that has already been seen in customised versions of Android Nougat and Oreo releases in smartphones, such as in the LG V30+.
