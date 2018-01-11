Google releases new VR 180 with cameras capture 360-degree footage

Virtual reality (VR) devices are still mostly purchased by a niche market: gamers. Google wants to change that. The Alphabet unit released a new with Group on Tuesday, along with specialised to support the Google showed off the new headset, dubbed Mirage Solo, at the CES consumer electronics conference in Las Vegas. It has features from high-end VR devices, like displays that don’t blur as the wearer moves around, and doesn’t need to be tethered to a PC. Those shortcomings have been a major hurdle to broader VR adoption. Google’s new are meant to address another handicap. The devices, called VR180, are built to encourage people to capture 360-degree footage that can be viewed on VR devices. So far, the media library for VR is relatively thin, due to the high costs of shooting and creating content.

“Watching VR180 gives such a strong sense of presence that it’s almost like having a time machine that lets you be there all over again,” Clay Bavor, a Google vice president, wrote in a blog post. Both the and the new headset are built to feature Google services, such as YouTube, its digital maps and app store.

In VR, Google is competing with to become the go-to media provider. Broader use of VR headsets, beyond gaming, won’t come until 2021, according to an analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence. Google and said the new device will arrive during the second quarter of 2018.