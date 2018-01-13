Google removes 60 gaming apps with pop-up porn malware from Play Store

Alphabet Inc’s said on Friday it took down 60 gaming applications after security firm said it had discovered new in the available to both children and adults at Play Store. The displayed pornographic ads and tried to trick users into buying premium services, according to “We’ve removed the from Play, disabled the developers’ accounts, and will continue to show strong warnings to anyone that has installed them,” a spokesperson said. Dubbed “AdultSwine”, the hides inside game that Play data says have been downloaded 3 to 7 million times, said in blog post on Friday. The weren’t part of the family collection, which is based on a programme to help parents discover age-appropriate content on the Play Store. The company clarified that the inappropriate ads within the were not ads. The also sought to trick users into installing fake security apps, and could open the door for other attacks such as theft of user credentials, said. It said games and intended for children were a new target for that targeted hospitals, businesses and governments in the past. “The most shocking element of this is its ability to cause pornographic ads (from the attacker’s library) to pop up without warning on the screen over the legitimate game app being displayed,” it said. The games included “Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf”, “Shin Hero Boy Adventure Game,” “Drawing Lessons Lego Ninjago,” and “Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE”. said it expected AdultSwine and similar to be repeated and imitated by hackers, warning users to be extra vigilant when installing apps, especially those intended for use by children.