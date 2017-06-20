Honor 8 Pro with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM coming to India in July

Chinese smartphone major Huawei's much-awaited 6GB "Honor 8 Pro" is coming to India in mid-July and according to industry sources, the device will cost somewhere between Rs 32,000 to Rs 36,000.

Featuring 4th generation dual-lens camera and powered by in-house Kirin 960 processor, the 5.7-inch smartphone will come in two variants — 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM.

The device is scheduled to be launched exclusively on and will sport a 12MP dual-lens camera.

The camera's wide aperture range delivers of field effects for both photo and video shooting.

"The two lenses work in tandem to deliver the perfect shot -- the monochrome lens captures a black-and-white image with incredible depth of detail while RGB lens ensures vivid colour reproduction. The sophisticated software brings the best of two worlds together," Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, India Consumer Business Group, had earlier told IANS.