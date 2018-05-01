Infocus Vision 3 Pro Review: Budget phone with strong battery, dual camera

-
American smartphone brand Infocusearlier this month launched the Infocus Vision 3 Pro, an upgraded version of the 18:9 aspect ratio screen-based Infocus Vision 3. Priced at Rs 10,999, this budget smartphone is packed with a powerful 4,000 mAh battery, which easily lasts around 2 days on regular usage. The device comes with Android 7.0 Nougat and 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750T octa core processor, along with 64GB of internal memory and 4 GB of RAM. It would have been great if the company had provided Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box instead.
The phone can multi-task pretty well, as we found the day-to-day usage to be smooth enough. However, the phone shows some lags while running graphic-intensive games like Need for Speed No Limits and Tekken.
The operating system comes pre-installed with bloatware, which includes Amazon shopping and Prime Video apps, UC news and UC browser apps and Freeshare, which should have ideally been kept optional.
The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you get in-ear headphones in the box, too. The dual-SIM smartphone relies on a hybrid SIM tray design, which allows either dual SIM operations or a SIM with microSD card. The phone supports 4G and VoLTE.
Just like its predecessor Vision 3, InFocus has an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels on a 5.7-inch panel. The screen is ideal for streaming online multimedia content, but it does not have much of a colour and contrast punch.
The Vision 3 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at its back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor mated with an 8MP secondary sensor, along with LED flashlight. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with display flash. Just like Nokia phones (Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco), this device too has a “bothie” feature, which allows an individual to click a photograph with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The camera takes satisfactory photos in broad day light, but struggles a bit in low light. Particularly the portrait mode may not be very effective in low light. Photos clicked in HDR mode can be a tad slower in processing.
The device also has a fingerprint sensor and face unlock mechanism. The fingerprint sensor is quick to unlock the smartphone and the face unlock mechanism works like a charm, but only in well-lit places.
Verdict
The Vision 3 Pro is a decent device with a powerful battery and decent camera. However, a better processor and the latest OS could have added more value to the device and made it a tough competitor in the budget segment. The smartphone is likely to face a stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
