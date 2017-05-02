Jio effect? You could soon buy a 4G feature phone only for Rs 1,500

Last year, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio
disrupted the telecom space with extremely affordable 4G tariffs. The company seems to be geared to continue its disruptive streak by launching low-cost feature phones that, apparently, will do away with the need for smartphones.
Business Standard
in January had reported that Reliance Jio
was considering to launch 4G VoLTE-ready feature phones that would cost around Rs 999, with access to Jio’s high-speed 4G internet, the Jio digital store and play music.
Reliance Jio
Infocomm is understood to be in talks with Chinese contract manufacturers like Techchain, FortuneShip and Uniscope to explore manufacturing of 4G VoLTE feature phones, said a Financial Express
report.
Prices of 4G feature phones from home-grown manufacturers such as Lava
and Micromax
start at about Rs 3,000. Both these handset makers, besides Karbonn, plan to reduce prices of such phones further. Reliance Jio
Infocomm is also planning to bring in affordable 4G VoLTE feature phones through its sister retail firm that may be priced under Rs 1,500, according to people aware of the matter, further said the ET
report.
Spreadtrum Communications, which has seen a steady growth in baseband chip segment, competes with mobile chip makers such as MediaTek and Qualcomm. Chipset is an integral part of a mobile handset that accounts for a major price share of a device.
Financial services firm JP Morgan in its recent finding said that feature phones with 4G capabilities will remain popular in India in 2017, in part due to the boost from faster-than-expected 4G network roll-outs.
Handset makers are focusing on low-cost 4G feature-rich phones to ride on the growing opportunity offered by Jio's disruptive data pricing and aggressive plans by rivals Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India
and Idea
Cellular.
