OnePlus 6 may take design hints from notch screen-based Oppo R15, Vivo X21

-
ALSO READPurported OnePlus 6 shows bezel-less screen with iPhone X-like notch Asus challenges iPhone X with all-screen, AI-powered Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5z OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here Vivo announces X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner, notch display Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show
-
China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is a sister company of BKK Electronics, which also owns the Oppo and Vivo smartphone brands. The history of OnePlus shows how the company has often taken cues, especially from Oppo, while designing its flagship devices powered by top-of-the-line innards. In 2017, OnePlus was quick to adopt the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen design in the OnePlus 5T. The company’s decision to launch an updated version soon after the launch of the OnePlus 5 got a lot of dissension from loyal consumers – especially because the OnePlus 5T was launched at the same price tag. However, maintaining its stand to launch the updated version, the company said, “we do not want to stick with one flagship launch every year. We’d rather deliver the latest technological innovations as soon as possible to maintain our motto – Never Settle.” This year, the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen trend has evolved into all-screen notch-based display.
First, Asus unveiled at the Mobile World Congress the Zenfone 5-series showcasing the notch, albeit smaller than iPhone X. The trend gained the momentum and most of the new smartphones being launched are expected to follow.ALSO READ: Asus challenges iPhone X with all-screen, AI-powered Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5z However, coming back to the OnePlus 6, it can be anticipated that the smartphone would take design cues from the recently announced Oppo R15 and Vivo X21 – both smartphones sport notch display. In the first leak around the OnePlus 6, the technology portal Slash Leaks had uploaded a couple of purported images of the phone. These show a new design language, along with a notch-based screen on front. Alleged OnePlus 6 Photo: Slashleaks While nothing has been confirmed about the upcoming flagship from the stable of OnePlus, it is safe to assume that the smartphone would sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options – the benchmark scores uploaded by Android Central hints that. A dual-camera unit on the back is also likely, but the placement would be different this time. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 may be another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here In the OnePlus 5T, the company moved the fingerprint scanner at the back as there was no space on the front to accommodate one. At the smartphone’s launch, the company dropped a hint as to how it liked the fingerprint scanner on the front but had to move it back due to design constrains. However, the OnePlus 6 is expected to bring the fingerprint scanner on the front again, and this time it might use the in-display technology first seen in the Vivo X20 UD. ALSO READ: Vivo announces X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner, notch display
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU