OnePlus 6 may take design hints from notch screen-based Oppo R15, Vivo X21

China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is a sister company of BKK Electronics, which also owns the Oppo and Vivo smartphone brands. The history of shows how the company has often taken cues, especially from Oppo, while designing its flagship devices powered by top-of-the-line innards. In 2017, was quick to adopt the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen design in the 5T. The company’s decision to launch an updated version soon after the launch of the 5 got a lot of dissension from loyal consumers – especially because the 5T was launched at the same price tag. However, maintaining its stand to launch the updated version, the company said, “we do not want to stick with one flagship launch every year. We’d rather deliver the latest technological innovations as soon as possible to maintain our motto – Never Settle.” This year, the modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen trend has evolved into all-screen notch-based display.

First, Asus unveiled at the Mobile World Congress the Zenfone 5-series showcasing the notch, albeit smaller than iPhone X. The trend gained the momentum and most of the new smartphones being launched are expected to follow.