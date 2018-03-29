OnePlus 6 to have a screen notch, but smaller than Apple iPhone X: Carl Pei

Some important insights on the still unofficial 6 that had been doing the rounds of the internet for a while have now been made official by the company’s CEO and co-founder In an interview with portal The Verge, Pei confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would embrace the notch screen, but with more thought and care than the other Android-based manufacturers that have adopted it. Throughout the interview, Pei made references to iPhone X, its notch-based screen and how took lessons from Apple’s notch-based screen set-up to enhance the user experience in its upcoming 6. Pei also made a reference to Essential PH1, which is among the first smartphones to sport a tiny circular display notch in the Android space. However, Pei believes that incorporating such a small notch could not be done without making some modifications to the device’s earpiece, selfie camera, sensors and notification lights, which might compromise the overall quality of the device. On the other hand, Pei also stated that the notch size in the was bigger due to its Face ID module; the notch in the 6 would be smaller than but bigger than the one found in Pei also provided the precise measurements for the notch in upcoming device; it will be 19.616mm x 7.687mm. Talking about software enhancements, Pei said the company was working on enhancing the user experience by employing gesture-based navigation – again, something similar to – to allow the phone to do away with Android navigation keys while allowing enhanced user experience based on gestures. According to Pei, the company had to manually test the top 1,000 Play Store apps to understand how to make them compatible with the notch. To accommodate the notch, the company is shifting its clock to the left side of the screen, releasing more room for status icons. While Pei did not give away anything on the specifications, he did mention that the OnePlus’ upcoming device would sport a bigger display with a notch that would maintain the screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

The company also shared an image of 6, which reveals nothing but the notch.