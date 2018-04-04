OnePlus 6 256GB storage variant to have 8GB RAM, confirms CEO: Know more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to unveil the fifth-edition of its flagship-series smartphone – the 6. Unlike the predecessors, the 6 would come in the 256GB storage variant, along with 64GB and 128GB, confirmed the company’s CEO,



Lau, in a blog post, also confirmed that the 6 would run on system-on-chip (SoC), and have an 8GB RAM in top-end variant with 256GB internal storage.



Recently, the company’s co-founder and CEO Carl Pei, in an interview with online portal The Verge, confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would boast a notch-based screen, similar to the iPhone X but with a smaller notch size and a thin bezel on the bottom. Pei also confirmed that the phone would sport a bigger screen, compared to the one found in predecessor. However, the exact screen size is ambiguous and the recently leaked specifications sheet hints at 6.2-inch screen estate.In terms of features, the 6 is expected to have a redesigned user interface based on the company’s Google Android Oreo-backed Oxygen operating system. The new interface, as hinted by Pei in his blogpost, is expected to support gesture-based navigation that would allow the phone to utilise complete screen estate. As for the notch, the company has been testing around 1,000 popular apps to ensure notch compatibility.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 to cost more than predecessor but be an inexpensive flagship