Swiggy denies reports of employee churn, fraud against investors

Online food ordering service has denied allegations that it is experiencing or has cheated its investors and restaurant partners, after a blog post by a few current and former employees went viral across social network platforms accusing the company of wrongdoing.

that has been backed by investors such as Naspers, answered every allegation charged against it in a blogpost that was released on Wednesday. The online firm even shared the order data, which it claimed was verified by external firms, ahead of its fundraising exercise.

Earlier in the day, had released a statement saying that the anonymous blogpost made false claims with the intention of maligning the image of the company. CEO in the official blog post even questioned if the blog attacking the company was written by former employees.

The blog post alleged that there was a massive churn of employees and that delivery personnel associated with the company were being mistreated. It even claimed that the founders and top management practised favouritism within the work space, thereby, creating an unhealthy working environment for its staff and forcing many to quit the organisation.

“We are a completely meritocratic organisation and care a great deal about employee feedback. We conduct pulse surveys, managerial effectiveness surveys and open house discussions to encourage feedback and act on it, across all functions of the organisation,” wrote Majety in the post.

In May, raised $80 million or Rs 512 crore from investors led by South African internet firm Naspers, helping it get firepower to compete with rivals Zomato and FoodPanda.