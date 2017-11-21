Xiaomi announces third Indian manufacturing facility in Noida

maker on Tuesday announced its third manufacturing plant in India and the first facility for in partnership with in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Along with this, also announced the launch of two new power banks- 10000mAh and 20000mAh

Extending its commitment to the initiative, will be assembled at Hipad Technology's facility in Noida. Hipad Technology's manufacturing unit is a dedicated Power Bank facility for and is spread across 2.3 lakh square feet. The starting production capacity for the facility is nearly seven per minute during its operational hours.

entered India in July 2014 and quickly announced plans to establish its first manufacturing plant for its smartphones. Today, the company has two manufacturing plants in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and more than 95 per cent of its smartphones sold in India are assembled locally.

Earlier this year, met Prime Minister and spoke at length about delivering on initiative.

" India has seen exponential growth in India and today it enjoys market leadership in the segment. I believe a key reason for our success in the segment has been our commitment to India. We want our India Mi Fans to enjoy the best quality at an affordable rate, and manufacturing locally helps us achieve our vision. We are extending our commitment of building a truly localised company and hope to bring the ecosystem of world's best to India with our partners Hipad Technology," said vice president and managing director India, Manu Jain.

10000mAh features an elegant double anodised aluminium design that is lightweight and 14.2mm slim. Boasting up to 85 per cent conversion rate, it can charge a standard multiple times. For instance, 10000mAh can charge Mi A1 up to 2.2 times or up to 1.5 times.

The higher-capacity 20000mAh features a polycarbonate case with a perforated exterior for extra grip. It also boasts Quick Charge 3.0 and a conversion rate of up to 85 per cent.

Both 10000mAh and 20000mAh feature lithium polymer batteries and dual USB outputs so you can charge two devices simultaneously. In addition, has nine layers of world-class circuit chip protection, with adopted USB smart-control chips and charging/discharging chips built by Texas Instruments. While also ensuring safety, it also improves charging conversion rates and stabilises discharging voltage.

All go through nine layers of stringent quality testing, and three levels of process inspection at each stage.

10000mAh is priced at Rs 799 and 20000mAh is priced at Rs 1499. Power Bank 2i will be available starting Saturday noon on Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting November 23. Following that, Power Bank 2i will also go on sale across Mi Preferred Partner stores and all Large Format Retail partners in December.

has become the number one vendor in Q3 2017 as per IDC Q3 Quarterly tracker Q3 2013. With a market share of 23.5 per cent. has become the number one brand in India with 9.2M shipments. The company has also become the fastest growing brand in India with a growth rate of nearly 300 per cent year-on-year.

