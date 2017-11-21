Xiaomi announces third Indian manufacturing facility in Noida

-
Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced its third manufacturing plant in India and the first facility for power banks in partnership with Hipad Technology in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Along with this, Xiaomi also announced the launch of two new power banks- 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i.
Extending its commitment to the Make in India initiative, Mi Power Bank 2i will be assembled at Hipad Technology's facility in Noida. Hipad Technology's manufacturing unit is a dedicated Power Bank facility for Xiaomi and is spread across 2.3 lakh square feet. The starting production capacity for the facility is nearly seven power banks per minute during its operational hours.
Xiaomi entered India in July 2014 and quickly announced plans to establish its first manufacturing plant for its smartphones. Today, the company has two smartphone manufacturing plants in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and more than 95 per cent of its smartphones sold in India are assembled locally.
Earlier this year, Xiaomi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke at length about delivering on Make in India initiative.
"Xiaomi India has seen exponential growth in India and today it enjoys market leadership in the smartphone segment. I believe a key reason for our success in the smartphone segment has been our commitment to India. We want our India Mi Fans to enjoy the best quality technology at an affordable rate, and manufacturing locally helps us achieve our vision. We are extending our commitment of building a truly localised company and hope to bring the ecosystem of world's best power banks to India with our partners Hipad Technology," said vice president Xiaomi and managing director Xiaomi India, Manu Jain.
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features an elegant double anodised aluminium design that is lightweight and 14.2mm slim. Boasting up to 85 per cent conversion rate, it can charge a standard smartphone multiple times. For instance, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge Mi A1 up to 2.2 times or Redmi Note 4 up to 1.5 times.
The higher-capacity 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features a polycarbonate case with a perforated exterior for extra grip. It also boasts Quick Charge 3.0 and a conversion rate of up to 85 per cent.
Both 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i feature lithium polymer batteries and dual USB outputs so you can charge two devices simultaneously. In addition, Mi Power Bank 2i has nine layers of world-class circuit chip protection, with adopted USB smart-control chips and charging/discharging chips built by Texas Instruments. While also ensuring safety, it also improves charging conversion rates and stabilises discharging voltage.
All Xiaomi power banks go through nine layers of stringent quality testing, and three levels of process inspection at each stage.
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs 799 and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs 1499. Power Bank 2i will be available starting Saturday noon on Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting November 23. Following that, Power Bank 2i will also go on sale across Mi Preferred Partner stores and all Large Format Retail partners in December.
Xiaomi has become the number one smartphone vendor in Q3 2017 as per IDC Q3 Quarterly Smartphone tracker Q3 2013. With a market share of 23.5 per cent. Xiaomi has become the number one smartphone brand in India with 9.2M shipments. The company has also become the fastest growing smartphone brand in India with a growth rate of nearly 300 per cent year-on-year.
