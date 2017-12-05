Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus to launch in China on December 7: Details here

China-based smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the and Plus in its home countryon December 7. The entry-level budget-smartphones are getting new colours -- the would arrive in Black, Pink and Blue and the Plus in Black and Gold.

The upcoming smartphones are touted to sport 18:9 aspect ratio screen and would boot Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 operating system based on Android Nougat 7.1.2 out of the box. The devices would be offered in three different storage and RAM variants – 16GB/2GB, 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB. Based on TENAA certification – necessary certification for China-bound devices – the phones would comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera.

The two smartphones are reported to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC or MediaTek Helio P20. The screen size is reported to be 5.7-inch for and 6-inch for Plus. The dual-SIM phones would offer a discreet memory card expansion slot and would be powered by 3,200 mAh battery.

The Redmi 5-series smartphones are advertised as ‘a phone for thousand’, suggesting that the phones would carry affordable price tags. However, going by the reports, the phones would see a starting price tag of CNY 999 in China, which hints at sub-Rs 10,000 price in India.

