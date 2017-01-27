Budget 2017: What may be in store for IDBI Bank stock

Planned outlay towards recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) is one key factor impacting IDBI Bank and its peers around the Budget. The government‘s plan for structural and sustainable turnaround of these banks has helped. Last year’s announcement on privatising of IDBI Bank, akin to Axis Bank also boosted sentiment. Current Budget: Clarity on plans to privatise the bank will be watched in the coming Budget. Also, the government’s outlay for recapitalisation of PSBs will be important. Putting in place a holding company structure for PSBs is also among ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?