Budget 2018 : Industry
February 19, 2018, Monday
Xiaomi, Haier, others get vocal on Customs duty hike in Budget 2018
On Friday, LG India Managing Director (MD) Kim Ki-Wan said the duty hikes were ill-timed and would hit the Rs 700 billion ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Be ready to pay more at restaurants as dining out could become costlier
With the customs hike on imported foodstuff and key ingredients in Budget 2018, dining out is set to get dearer
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Digital India needs a big step up
The Budget's focus on inclusivity is expected to translate into an increase in domestic demand accompanied and driven by ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Navy, Air Force also feel pinch of personnel costs
Given the importance of equipment modernisation, the overall defence budget should rise at least at the same pace as salaries and ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget: Secondary metal producers seek 12% GST; to meet officials today
Industry representatives will meet finance ministry officials on Monday in a bid to arrest the closure of small and medium ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: More money in TuF scheme to stoke investment in textile sector
There is a 14 per cent increase in the allocation at Rs 23 billion for 2018-19
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Makers of medical devices feel the pinch with 10% customs duty
Local players claim that if no corrective action is taken then 25 per cent of units may close in the next two years
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018 impact: Steel sector to see a marginal increase in fuel cost
India imports nearly 85 per cent of its annual coking coal requirement of about 57 million tonnes
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018: Imports will not decline with Customs duty hike, say experts
While component makers, including tyre manufacturers, are a happy lot, foreign automobile companies, whose volumes are low and ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
How Budget 2018 impacts companies under insolvency and bankruptcy
Since the government has identified the success of IBC as a key determinant of economic growth, one would hope that it would ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: 25% corporate tax rate to boost small, medium size companies
Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2018 cut tax to 25% for companies below Rs 2.5 bn turnover
February 02, 2018, Friday
2,706 BSE-listed companies to gain from cut in corporate tax rate
The government said the lower corporation tax for medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) would leave them with higher investible ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Jaitley gives Defence budget 8% hike, unlikely to even cover rise in cost
As a percentage of GDP, defence expenditure has fallen steadily from 2.33% of GDP in 2016-17 to 2.23% in the current year
February 02, 2018, Friday
From blockchain to Wi-Fi: Digital India scheme gets fund boost in Budget
With double the allocation for Digital India, the government is clearly committed to improving accessibility across the country
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 like big summer blockbuster for markets, says comic Sorabh Pant
Then claim Rs 40,000, per employee. If you cross Rs 2.5 billion - split into two MSMEs and move to Cayman Islands
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 is unclear on startup concerns, disappoints on angel tax
Removal of LTCG exemption on listed equities will impact the nascent SME listing platforms; List in India initiative is still ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt putting focus on agri sector; big boost for infra
Agriculture credit has been increased by 10%-or Rs 1 trillion - Rs 11 trillion for 2018-19
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Customs duty on diamonds doubled, jewellery exports to be hit
Social welfare surcharge adds salt to wounds, country's mission to global trading hub to take a major beating
February 01, 2018, Thursday
India Inc hails Budget 2018, says focus on rural economy will create jobs
Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said the Budget is on expected lines and provides support to sections of the society, where it ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Rs 44.6 bn allocated for buying two aircraft for VVIP ops
the allocation for regional air connectivity scheme or UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) has been steeply increased to Rs 10.14 ...