Company News
March 12, 2018, Monday
JSPL board to consider QIP securities issue on Friday
JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bajaj Auto widens lead in three-wheeler sales, says Siam
In a bid to curb pollution, the government is set to announce a policy that will incentivise owners of 15 year old vehicles to ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
Hundreds of passengers were stranded across the country today as dozens of flights were cancelled by IndiGo and GoAir after the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast
Mobile wallet brand is also Title Sponsor of India Cricket; Vivo, Coca Cola and Jio sign on as co-presenting sponsors
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ahead of Air India bid, Jet Airways hires Delta's M&A expert Piero Ceschia
It was reported that Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta will bid for Air India
March 12, 2018, Monday
Eicher shuts down its loss-making personal utility vehicle business
The company had invested Rs 2.9 billion in the Polaris joint venture
March 12, 2018, Monday
SoftBank is looking to invade Wall Street turf
Rajeev Misra, a top Wall Street financial engineer who now heads the Vision Fund, will take charge of the larger company, to be ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Novartis CEO Narasimhan sets up new leadership after four top exits
Narasimhan, who took over as CEO in February, is emphasising the role of digital technology in helping Novartis come up with ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt panel to suggest fewer creditor votes to pass insolvency plans
Homebuyers could also get 'creditor' status in cases of real estate firms
March 12, 2018, Monday
Exit of BDO resolution professionals to hit insolvency proceedings
BDO India said it was forced to seek legal intervention so that the resignations did not come in the way of the resolution
March 12, 2018, Monday
Fitch gives stable outlook for JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes
Company has shown interest in three assets keeping minority stake, ring-fencing itself from their liabilities
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bharti Airtel to raise Rs 165 bn to refinance debt and pay for spectrum
The board of Bharti Airtel has approved to raise about Rs 165 billion through a mix of issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Accenture, BCG, Amazon top recruiters as IIM-A wraps up final placements
Placements Highlights at IIM-A:- At 18, Accenture Strategy makes most offers- BCG, Amazon make second highest offers of 14 each- ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tata Sons to sell $1.2-bn worth TCS shares in Rs 2,872-Rs 2,925 price range
Tata Sons owned 73.5 percent of TCS as of end-December
March 12, 2018, Monday
A TOT for the road: Highway monetisation plan under PPP finally takes off
Six years after the idea was mooted, the road ministry gets started on the Toll-Operate-Transfer mechanism to raise funds for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Infosys to voluntarily delist from Euronext Paris, London exchanges
The proposed delisting is subject to approval from Euronext Paris SA and Euronext London Ltd
March 12, 2018, Monday
NCLT stays Reliance Infratel asset sale to Jio until further orders
Reliance Infratel has been given three weeks time to file a response
March 12, 2018, Monday
11 IndiGo, GoAir A320 neo planes fitted with P&W engines to be grounded
DGCA grounds A320 neo aircraft with a particular series of Pratt & Whitney engines due to technical issues
March 12, 2018, Monday
Peter Betzel named new CEO of Ikea India, replaces Juvencio Maetzu
Betzel was heading the IKEA Group's largest market - Germany
March 12, 2018, Monday
To counter Jio, Airtel to raise Rs 165 bn via NCDs, foreign currency bonds
The NCDs of up to Rs 100 bn can be raised in tranches or a series at rates may be approved from time to time