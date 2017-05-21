Economy & Policy Analysis
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Onion brings tears to consumer: Wholesale price triples under Modi govt
WPI-based inflation for onion December 2017 touched 197% in a year, tomato remained high at 136%
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Only 9% people approach police, 74% prefer out of court settlement
A survey revealed that people with annual income above above Rs 500,000 preferred approaching courts
December 08, 2017, Friday
India losing comparative advantage in leading export sectors
Exports declined from $468 bn to $437 bn between 2014-15 and 2016-17
October 28, 2017, Saturday
Distributed ledger technology needs close monitoring
Distributed ledger technology could challenge the practice of central clearing
October 28, 2017, Saturday
Did RBI have authority to issue Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 currency notes?
RBI does not seem to have any official records to prove that it had authorised the issue of new currency notes
October 28, 2017, Saturday
Punjab farmers still reeling under after-effects of note ban decision
Punjab has 1.54% of the country's geographical area, contributes nearly 50% of the foodgrains to the central kitty
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
Quality of stimulus needs to be significant for it to matter: Expert
Govt asked not to deviate from fiscal consolidation roadmap
September 16, 2017, Saturday
It's now easier to do business in India
The government has liberalised its foreign direct investment policy in order to attract investors
September 01, 2017, Friday
Has stronger rupee become a threat for India's growth aspirations?
That is weighing on an economy that is struggling to cope with disruption caused by GST
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
G20 economic growth to exceed 3 percent, predicts Moody's
The agency cut its forecast for the United States
August 25, 2017, Friday
PDS focus should be on people, not fingerprints
For those whose fingerprints don't match, life becomes 'imPoS-able'
August 14, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Rupee strengthens, exports under pressure
Calls for RBI to step in to ensure a more competitive exchange rate are gaining traction
August 07, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Economic rise of Asean
Region has managed to make rapid strides on various socio-economic parameters
July 09, 2017, Sunday
A CA's signature is more powerful than that of a PM
PM Modi says, chartered accountants are like ambassadors of any country's economic system
June 28, 2017, Wednesday
Monetary policy and inflation
It's not monetary policy determining inflation and employment rates; it's the other way around
June 28, 2017, Wednesday
Damned if you tell, damned if you don't
Women get lower salary offers when they won't say what they're making
June 26, 2017, Monday
Better data needed on job scenario
It's essential for India to have a 21st-century labour market assessment system for analysing trends
June 18, 2017, Sunday
For farmers, it's a summer of discontent
Simmering for years, their anger has boiled over and ignited a fire that could spread quickly
June 02, 2017, Friday
Realty sector poised for better growth, say experts
Government had announced a slew of sops for the affordable segment in the Union budget
May 21, 2017, Sunday
Providing basic services for all
Most countries which are experimenting with UBI have a long history of being welfare states