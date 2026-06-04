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Agriculture needs dual approach to tackle El Nino, build climate resilience

El Nino is a natural phenomenon in the eastern Pacific Ocean that influences global weather patterns, including India's monsoon

Farmer, Agriculture, muddy field

The report further stated that India requires multiple transitions to achieve climate-resilient farming | (Photo:PTI)

Lakshya Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

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To combat El Nino's impact on agriculture, India must adopt a two-pronged approach: reducing dependence on chemical inputs and using digital tools to support farmers, according to a report released by the Foundation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) on Thursday.
 
The report comes amid mounting concerns about El Nino's adverse impact on the country's farm sector this year.
 
Last month, the India Meteorological Department forecast an El Nino-weakened monsoon for 2026 that could bring the lowest rainfall in 11 years, fuelling concerns over crops, food prices and growth. El Nino is a natural phenomenon in the eastern Pacific Ocean that influences global weather patterns, including India's monsoon.
 
 
The report further stated that India requires multiple transitions to achieve climate-resilient farming.
 
These include reducing high dependence on chemical inputs, rebuilding soil health, diversifying cropping systems, improving water stewardship and expanding nature-based and sustainable farming pathways. The report also advocated strengthening crop advisory systems, using digital public infrastructure to deliver context-specific farmer support, and scaling precision irrigation and solar energy to meet climate goals.

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"Climate variability and changing weather patterns are increasing pressure on India's agricultural systems, affecting productivity, water availability and farmer resilience. This may increase the risk of soil degradation, groundwater stress, chemical-intensive cultivation and resource inefficiencies," the report said.
 
It also stated that technology-led interventions such as AI, AgriStack, remote sensing and data-driven advisories have become important enablers of efficient and climate-smart farming practices.
 
It also said that resilience is building in Indian agriculture against natural vagaries as allied sectors such as livestock, fisheries and agro-processing are becoming increasingly important in securing rural incomes.
 
Further, the report said that long-term agricultural resilience will depend on balancing productivity growth with sustainability, resource efficiency, environmental stewardship and farmer-centric policy.
 
"We have suggested to farmers that they make small temporary ponds, diversify crop patterns and also build rainwater-harvesting systems to recharge groundwater to meet the El Nino challenge," FAIFA President P S Murli Babu told Business Standard.
 
Many experts have in the past also suggested that regenerative agriculture can improve soil organic carbon, enhance water-retention capacity and reduce dependence on external inputs over time.
 
They have argued that healthier soils can better withstand droughts and irregular rainfall patterns, making farms more resilient to climatic shocks.
The writer is a 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul Khullar intern.
 

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Topics : Agriculture agriculture economy Indian agriculture El Nino

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

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