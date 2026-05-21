Datanomics: India's rising car exports face fresh Lankan speed bump
After lifting its import ban in 2025, Sri Lanka has seen a sharp rise in vehicle imports, prompting a temporary surcharge to protect forex reserves and ease pressure on the external sector
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
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Sri Lanka has imposed a temporary 50 per cent surcharge on imported motor vehicles to protect the country’s forex reserves and ease pressure on its external sector. The surcharge will be levied for three months and will cover buses, passenger cars, hybrid and electric vehicles, and other specialised vehicles. This comes after Sri Lanka lifted its near-total ban on vehicle imports in 2025.
Topics : sri lanka vehicles Auto industry Car Exports