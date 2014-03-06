-
May 01, 2014, Thursday
KCR, the man everyone loves to hate
Congress says Rao backstabbed it; Chandrababu Naidu detests him
-
April 10, 2014, Thursday
In a two-way race, a voice emerges from Bastar's margins
Under threat from the Maoists, and jailed by the police, AAP's Soni Sori plunges into the election for all she holds dear
-
March 25, 2014, Tuesday
Meet first woman DGP turned AAP's Haridwar hopeful
Years ago the life of Kanchan Choudhary Bhattacharya, AAP's Haridwar candidate inspired the popular TV series Udaan on
-
March 24, 2014, Monday
Pankaj Gupta: The man behind AAP's rise
On November 26, 2012, Pankaj Gupta was glued to his TV at his Gurgaon residence, watching live footage of the drama unfolding at ...
-
March 22, 2014, Saturday
Rahul Gandhi: one step in, one step out of politics
His father, grandmother and great-grandfather were Prime Ministers and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who is chief of the Congress ...
-
March 22, 2014, Saturday
Mamata Banerjee: the firebrand leader displays grassroots image
Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal in 2011, ending 35 years of Communist rule in the state. Banerjee is the founder of ...
-
March 22, 2014, Saturday
Mulayam Singh Yadav: an unpredictable wrestler
As a young man, he trained as a wrestler before being attracted to socialism, eventually becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Arvind Kejriwal: a change agent
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take on BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi by contesting the Lok ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Narendra Modi: the dream merchant
Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, 63, has become popular in India's corporate world where he is ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Lalu Prasad: down, but not out
Probably, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad is one of the India's most colourful politicians. Prasad, who can use his ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Rajnath Singh: for RSS, he's just the man for the job
In 2013, Rajnath Singh was picked as BJP chief for the second time in a bid to rejuvenate the saffron party. He was elected ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Nitish Kumar: the new Chanakya of Bihar politics
His opposition to Narendra Modi being projected as the Bharatiya Janata Party's face in 2014 led to the Janata Dal (United)-BJP ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Sonia Gandhi: Congress's driving force
Sonia Gandhi officially took charge of the Congress party in 1998 and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999. Gandhi initially ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Sushma Swaraj: politically sharp & eloquent
Sushma Swaraj, the leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha who has her roots in Haryana, will contest the forthcoming ...
-
March 06, 2014, Thursday
Newsmaker: VS Sampath
The referee who has everyone's attention
