Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / India nears 1 bn voters, with youth, women driving electoral growth: EC

India nears 1 bn voters, with youth, women driving electoral growth: EC

Electoral rolls show gender balance improving and youth forming a key voter base

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of voters in India now stands at 991 million, up from 968.8 million when the Lok Sabha elections were held last year, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued ahead of National Voters' Day, the EC said the electoral rolls bear a youthful and gender-balanced look with 217 million young electors in the 18-29 age group and a six-point increase in electoral gender ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025.

National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the EC, which was established on this day in 1950.

 

Addressing a press conference here on January 7 to announce the Delhi assembly poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said India would soon create a new record of one billion-plus voters.

"Electoral rolls were released yesterday (January 6). We are crossing 990 million voters... We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting," he said.

"After the declaration of SSR (special summary revision) by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, which will be declaring SSR results today, we will be crossing 990 million voters for the first time," the CEC said, adding, "The number of women voters is also going to be around 480 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

800 more warehouses required to store EVMs for simultaneous polls: EC

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

EC defends rule change curbing release of polling booth CCTV footage

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

From memes to AI: How digital tools reshaped India's 2024 general elections

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Only 27% of registered third gender electors voted in 2024 LS polls: EC

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

EC data on LS polls: Women outshine men again in exercising franchise

Topics : Election Commission of India Elections voting ECI Elections in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon