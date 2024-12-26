Business Standard

86% of 8,300 candidates who contested LS polls lost deposit: EC report

As many as 86 per cent of the over 8,300 candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year lost their deposits.

The number of contesting candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 8,054.

As many as 86 per cent of the over 8,300 candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year lost their deposits.

According to the statistical data issued by the Election Commission on Thursday, a total of 12,459 nominations were filed in 2024, compared to 11,692 in 2019. 

Out of the over 12,000 who filed nominations, 8,360 qualified as contesting candidates after rejection of nominations and withdrawals across the country.

The number of contesting candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 8,054.

According to the data, 7,190 of the candidates lost their deposits, which comes to 86 per cent. 

 

Of the 7,190 who lost their deposit, 584 were from the six recognised parties, 68 from recognised state parties, 2,633 from registered, unrecognised political parties and 3,095 independent candidates.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 6,923 candidates had lost deposit.

A total of 3,921 independent candidates had contested but only seven were elected.

The vote share in percentage terms polled by independent candidates was 2.79 per cent of the total valid votes.

In Lok Sabha elections, candidates have to deposit Rs 25,000 as security money to contest. The amount is half for SC and ST category candidates.

According to electoral law, the deposit willl be forfeited if the candidate is not elected and the number of valid votes polled by him or her does not exceed one-sixth of the total number of valid votes polled by all the candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

