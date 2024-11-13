Wayanad bypoll: Let's build a better future together, says Priyanka Gandhi

Business Standard
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, urged voters on Wednesday to cast their ballot and called for building a better future together.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Wayanad.

Voting in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday.

"My dearest sisters and brothers, Please vote today, it's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our constitution has given you. Let's build a better future together!" Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

 

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

