-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
Modi wave created by advertising propaganda: Prashant Bhushan
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has got its second breakthrough in Punjab. Of the over-400 seats it had contested in the Lok Sabha ...
-
May 14, 2014, Wednesday
Election Commission has proved to be ineffective: Prakash Karat
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Prakash Karat refuses to hazard a guess about the poll outcome. In an ...
-
May 10, 2014, Saturday
The NDA will cross 300 seats. You wait and see: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi shankar Prasad, deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha tells Aditi Phadnis the party respects ...
-
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Bihar has totally rejected so-called Modi wave: Prabhat P Ghosh
Prabhat P Ghosh, director of the Asian Development Research Institute, a think-tank in Patna, speaks to Business Standard's ...
-
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
No change in economic condition that could trigger a stock market surge, now: Rajnath Singh
Interview with BJP president
-
April 28, 2014, Monday
There's no Modi wave; in Bihar, there's a wave for Lalu and RJD: Rabri Devi
Rabri Devi, ex-chief minister of Bihar, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and their party's candidate from Saran, ...
-
April 24, 2014, Thursday
We want to give the signal there is no red tape but a red carpet for investors: Arun Jaitley
Interview with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha & BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency
-
April 21, 2014, Monday
All partymen are working for my victory: Priya Dutt
Interview with Congress MP
-
April 20, 2014, Sunday
I won't join NDA; Modi should develop UP, Bihar like Gujarat: Raj Thackeray
Interview with President, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
-
April 19, 2014, Saturday
Seeking votes from Muslims shows BJP's hypocrisy: Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar
Interview with Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Maharashtra
-
April 17, 2014, Thursday
BJP, Modi responsible for Gujarat riots: Babulal Marandi
Q&A with former junior minister in NDA govt and founder of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
-
April 12, 2014, Saturday
BJP's campaigns are high on noise, however, results speak otherwise: Rahul Gandhi
Interview with Congress vice-president
-
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Let my victory silence my detractors in Lucknow: Abhishek Mshra
Interview with SP candidate from Lucknow
-
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Empower youth with job opportunities: SP candidate
Q&A with ruling Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow, Prof Abhishek Mishra
-
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
I can't support any political party, only wish the best for Nilekani, Balakrishnan: N R Narayana Murthy
Interview with Executive chairman, Infosys
-
April 07, 2014, Monday
What's wrong if Imam of Jama Masjid is converting to our secular values: Salman Khurshid
Senior Congress leader says the meeting with Imam Bukhari should not be exaggerated
-
April 05, 2014, Saturday
Modi proves fruitful for BJP to form next govt: M G Vaidya
Interview with Leader, RSS
-
April 04, 2014, Friday
Modi all out to break the country: Sharad Pawar
Interview with President, NCP
-
March 29, 2014, Saturday
I don't call it a Modi but a moody phenomenon: Devi Prasad Tripathi
Devi Prasad Tripathi, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson, was Rajiv Gandhi's close aide during the latter's prime ...
-
March 29, 2014, Saturday
The lyrics echo the thoughts of a citizen troubled at the state of the country: Vani Tripathi Tikoo
Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, released its anthem for the Lok Sabha polls. Titled "Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki, ...
- USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
- Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
- India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale