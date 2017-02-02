JUST IN
You are here » Home » Events » Business Standard Banking Round Table » Banking Round Table 2015
Untitled Document

ABOUT EVENT

Technology and new RBI policies are changing the face of banking. In five years’ time, banking might not resemble anything like we know it today. Are banks ready to leverage technology to achive the transformation?

Will the present business models survive? Leading bankers and technogy players discuss the future of banking.

 

TECHNOLOGY PANELIST

Session 1 : Are banks doing enough to leverage technology?

The business model of banking is getting disrupted because of technology and emergence of new players. While the front-end technology is visible, it is the backend where maximum activity is taking place. What steps are the players taking to gain new customers, improve consumer experience, cross-sell products etc in a world that is rapidly getting digitised? How are they using data analytics to track consumer behaviour and engagement? How is the industry addressing the issues concerning issues of security and privacy, which remain a cause for concern? How are they planning and designing for hyper-scale and hyper-flexibility? Leading bankers and technology players will discuss all this and much more.

 

Rishi Gupta

MD & CEO, Fino PayTech

Ramaswamy Venkatachalam

MD of India & South Asia, FIS

Rajiv Anand

Group Executive & Head - Retail Banking, Axis Bank

Kartik Kaushik

Country Business Manager, Global Consumer Bank Citibank

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra

Deputy Managing Director & Chief Information Officer, SBI

Rajiv Sabharwal

Executive Director, ICICI Bank

 

 

BANKING PANELIST

Session 2 : Will the banking industry survive in its present form in the next five years?

We are seeing a new wave of competition in Indian banking, disrupting the business model of the existing big boys. Between 1994 and 2014, 12 new banks were born, but not all of them have survived. In the past seven weeks, two more have made an appearance, and in the next 18 months, we will see 21 more—10 payments banks and 11 small finance banks. Added to this is the RBI’s promise of on-tap licensing and the huge focus on technology-led banking growth. What does all this mean for the established players? Are the days of incremental innovations over? Will branch banking survive? How do banks deal with the cultural changes that the change will necessitate? Find out the answers from six of the country’s leading bankers.

 

Aditya Puri

MD, HDFC Bank

Chanda Kochhar

MD & CEO, ICICI Bank

Arun Tiwari

CMD, Union Bank of India

Pramit Jhaveri

CEO, Citibank India

Ravneet Gill

CEO, Deutsche Bank India

 

 

 

Untitled Document
9.15 AM - 9.55 AM Registration & Networking
9.55 AM - 10.00 AM Welcome Address and opening remarks.
10.00 AM - 11.00 AM First Panel discussion "Are Banks doing enough to leverage technology?"
11.00 AM - 11.30 AM Q & A
11.30 AM - 11.45 AM Tea Break
11.45 AM - 12.45 PM Second Panel discussion "Will the banking industry survive in its present form in the next 5 years?"
12.45 PM - 1.15 PM Q & A
1.15 PM - 1.20 PM Vote of Thanks
1.20 PM onwards Lunch