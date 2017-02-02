ABOUT EVENT
Technology and new RBI policies are changing the face of banking. In five years’ time, banking might not resemble anything like we know it today. Are banks ready to leverage technology to achive the transformation?
Will the present business models survive? Leading bankers and technogy players discuss the future of banking.
Session 1 : Are banks doing enough to leverage technology?
The business model of banking is getting disrupted because of technology and emergence of new players. While the front-end technology is visible, it is the backend where maximum activity is taking place. What steps are the players taking to gain new customers, improve consumer experience, cross-sell products etc in a world that is rapidly getting digitised? How are they using data analytics to track consumer behaviour and engagement? How is the industry addressing the issues concerning issues of security and privacy, which remain a cause for concern? How are they planning and designing for hyper-scale and hyper-flexibility? Leading bankers and technology players will discuss all this and much more.
Rishi Gupta
MD & CEO, Fino PayTech
Ramaswamy Venkatachalam
MD of India & South Asia, FIS
Rajiv Anand
Group Executive & Head - Retail Banking, Axis Bank
Kartik Kaushik
Country Business Manager, Global Consumer Bank Citibank
Mrutyunjay Mahapatra
Deputy Managing Director & Chief Information Officer, SBI
Rajiv Sabharwal
Executive Director, ICICI Bank
Session 2 : Will the banking industry survive in its present form in the next five years?
We are seeing a new wave of competition in Indian banking, disrupting the business model of the existing big boys. Between 1994 and 2014, 12 new banks were born, but not all of them have survived. In the past seven weeks, two more have made an appearance, and in the next 18 months, we will see 21 more—10 payments banks and 11 small finance banks. Added to this is the RBI’s promise of on-tap licensing and the huge focus on technology-led banking growth. What does all this mean for the established players? Are the days of incremental innovations over? Will branch banking survive? How do banks deal with the cultural changes that the change will necessitate? Find out the answers from six of the country’s leading bankers.
Aditya Puri
MD, HDFC Bank
Chanda Kochhar
MD & CEO, ICICI Bank
Arun Tiwari
CMD, Union Bank of India
Pramit Jhaveri
CEO, Citibank India
Ravneet Gill
CEO, Deutsche Bank India
|9.15 AM - 9.55 AM
|Registration & Networking
|9.55 AM - 10.00 AM
|Welcome Address and opening remarks.
|10.00 AM - 11.00 AM
|First Panel discussion "Are Banks doing enough to leverage technology?"
|11.00 AM - 11.30 AM
|Q & A
|11.30 AM - 11.45 AM
|Tea Break
|11.45 AM - 12.45 PM
|Second Panel discussion "Will the banking industry survive in its present form in the next 5 years?"
|12.45 PM - 1.15 PM
|Q & A
|1.15 PM - 1.20 PM
|Vote of Thanks
|1.20 PM onwards
|Lunch