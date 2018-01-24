Commodity News - Precious Metals
March 09, 2018, Friday
Pearls imports treble; import-export gap in case of diamonds shrinks
The declining net exports of pearls, stones and diamonds, along with the reducing trend of exports of studded jewellery point to ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
80:20 gold import scheme: The fire behind the smoke in UPA's policy
The scheme, touted as a panacea to burgeoning CAD, was a huge flop that fostered a spike in smuggling and allowed several ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Commerce ministry to reconcile data conflict on polished diamond import
A controversy has been created after two entities under the Union ministry of commerce have reported differing figures for import ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Gold climbs Rs 190 to Rs 31,850 on firm global cues, jewellers' buying
Moreover, increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market, supported the uptrend in gold
February 26, 2018, Monday
Hindustan Copper seeks gold in copper ore leftovers from Madhya Pradesh
The project could generate 360 kg gold, 3,600 kg silver annually
February 23, 2018, Friday
Cut diamond imports surge fourfold to Rs 408 billion, raises questions
Imports from Hong Kong, the biggest source of polished diamonds, was down 25% to Rs 38.48 billion
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Weak global trends soften gold by Rs 250, silver slips to Rs 39,300
Traders said gold prices took a hit owing to a weak global trend as the dollar remained firm, while investors awaited the minutes ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Imports of rough diamonds up by 11.11% to $15.5-bn in Apr-Jan period: GJEPC
On the other hand, imports of cut and polished diamonds have dipped by 12.91 per cent to $1.8 billion during the same period
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Gold price hits a 15-month high since demonetisation in November 2016
Gold price jumped by 0.23 per cent today in Mumbai to hit the highest in 15 months or highest after demonitisation following ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Gold hits four-week low on firmer dollar amid US rate hike views
US gold futures for April delivery were nearly flat at $1,314.50 per ounce
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Global gold prices rise 0.3% after dropping more than 1% over last 3 weeks
Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Mines-to-market integration: Gold mining lands on policy makers' table
Experts say policy incomplete without promoting mining, India has potential to mine 100 tonnes of the metal per year
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Global gold demand dips 7% but jewellery demand up: World Gold Council
The total jewellery demand grew by 4 per cent (82 tonne) to 2,136 tonne from 2,054 tonne in the same period last year
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Aluminium scrap import rises with surge in primary metal prices
Government wants to promote scrap recycling as an ecofriendly step
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Gold regains sheen on demand in jewellery market; silver still weak
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity bounced back by Rs 120 each to Rs 31,240 and Rs 31,090 ...
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Polished diamond prices rise 3-4% on robust domestic and foreign demand
Polished diamond prices have risen by three to four per cent in the past two weeks, on higher demand from domestic and ...
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Gold sheds Rs 250 to Rs 31,200 over slowdown in buying by local jewellers
Bullion traders said fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels at the domestic spot market mainly ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Gold tipped to break $1,500/oz this year to hit 5-year high: GFMS
In the final update to its Gold Survey 2017, GFMS said other factors feeding into that could lift gold to an average $1,360 an ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
2018 to be the year of silver? White metal expected to outperform gold
Expensive equities and bonds, and a breather in Bitcoin and gold-silver ratio indicate the white metal could see a price surge in ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Wedding season demand, positive global cues push gold prices up by Rs 25
Silver held steady at Rs 39,900 per kg on scattered deals from industrial units and coin makers