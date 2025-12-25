Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,940

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,33,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,360.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,650 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,090.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,510.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,33,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,44,100.
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the session, while silver and platinum trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,479.38 per ounce at 01:57 p.m. ET (18:57 GMT), after marking a record high of $4,525.18 earlier in the session.
Silver prices have surged 149 per cent year-to-date on strong fundamentals, outpacing bullion's gain of over 70 per cent during the same period.
Platinum peaked at $2,377.50 before paring gains to stand 2.4 per cent lower at $2,220.44. Palladium was down more than 9 per cent at $1,683.58 an ounce, retreating after touching its highest in three years earlier.
(with inputs from Reuters)