March 12, 2018, Monday
NHAI raising funds via monetization of highway assets: Minister
The National Highway Authority of India is raising funds for the government's flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana through monetisation ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI fails to establish charges against NBCC CMD
The CBI has failed to establish corruption charges against NBCC (India) Ltd CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal in the Rs 2,150 crore ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Farmer suicides increased under Modi government: Congress
The Congress on Monday alleged that farmer suicides have increased by 41.7 per cent since the formation of the Modi government in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Iran to increase trade to $5 bn with Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday vowed to increase his country's trade with Pakistan to $5 billion by 2021, as the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Factory production up 7.5% in January, February inflation eases (Roundup)
As manufacturing picked up pace, India's factory production growth in January at 7.5 per cent doubled over the 3.5 recorded in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
IBBI, RBI ink MoU for effectively implementing Bankruptcy Code
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Reserve Bank of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa government not doing enough to check fish poaching: Congress
The Goa government is not doing enough to stop poaching by fishermen from Maharashtra and Karnataka, state Congress president ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Long March' succeeds, Maharashtra concedes farmers' demands (Roundup)
The gruelling 200-km, six-day long 'Long March' by over 35,000 farmers ended on a positive note, with the Maharashtra government ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tea plucking disrupted in 3 gardens over bonus
Ahead of the Hill Business Summit staring on Tuesday in Darjeeling, plucking operations in at least three tea gardens were ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Phase I of Kolkata's East-West Metro to open in October: Babul
Services of the first phase of East-West Metro from Salt Lake Sector V to Salt Lake Stadium in the city are expected to commence ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rs 193-cr road upgradation project for Andaman Islands approved
The government on Monday said it had approved the upgradation and reconstruction of a 33-km stretch of National Highway-4 in the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre to build 2,000-km of connectivity roads
The government on Monday said it planned to construct 1,911- km international connectivity roads and 3,319-km border roads under ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
118 mobile phone manufacturing units set up in 3 years: Minister
As many as 118 mobile phone manufacturing units have been set up in the country in the last three years, Union Electronics and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Odisha CM inaugurates Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway to the people.
March 12, 2018, Monday
January factory production up 7.5%, inflation eases in February
As manufacturing picked up pace, India's factory production growth in January at 7.5 per cent doubled over the 3.5 recorded in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Aviation a fast growing sector: Prabhu
Domestic passengers carriers -- mainly led by low-cost carriers (LCCs) -- have an order book of more than 1,000 aircraft as a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
DGCA orders grounding of 8 IndiGo, 3 GoAir aircraft over engine issues
Citing safety concerns, the aviation industry regulator on Monday directed public carriers IndiGo and GoAir to ground a total of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian cotton likely to see uptick in coming days: CAI chief
Indian cotton is poised to see more uptick in the coming days and the overall price trend in the ongoing marketing season 2017-18 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
PFC takes stressed projects before NCLT
At a time when stressed projects and the bad loans of banks are in focus, state-run Power Finance Corp (PFC) has approached the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
No JVA between HAL, Dassault for Rafale: Govt
The government on Monday denied any joint venture agreement (JVA) had been signed between public sector defence firm Hindustan ...
