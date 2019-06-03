Rahat Indori shares 'power cut' pain with MP CM

Frustrated with long power cuts in Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing heat wave, Urdu poet Rahat Indori on Sunday shared his pain with Chief Minister
Kamal Nath and state Power Minister Priyavrat Singh on Twitter.
"Electricity failures are a routine nowadays. There has been no power for three hours today. It's Ramzan and hot, and noone's picking the phone in Indore Power company (@mppkvvclindore). Please help," Indori tweeted tagging the post to the office of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state Power Minister Priyavrat Singh.
Replying to the tweet, Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari said: "The power supply has been affected due to the sandstorms over the past few days. But it has been rectified. Electricity staff should be rewarded for the hours they spent fixing the faults."
--IANS
hindi/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU