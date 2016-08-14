-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
TDS deduction on capital gains: Play by different rules once you turn NRI
A person moving abroad needs to be aware of the changed taxation and investment norms that apply to him once he becomes an NRI, ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
How you can smartly use the systematic exit route to avoid LTCG tax
Just ensure the overall long-term capital gain in a financial year is below Rs one lakh -- you won't be taxed
-
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Register for GST, if you pay indirect, service tax
Mandatory registration for businesses with annual turnover above Rs 20 lakh
-
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Your money: Diligent paperwork helps in claiming tax benefits
Any lapse in documentation by an employee will lead to sharp cuts in salary
-
January 16, 2017, Monday
Take note! Claiming LTA is set to get complex from this year
Since the onus has shifted to employers to verify proof from employees, expect more queries
-
January 08, 2017, Sunday
Give yourself no exemption from tax planning
Get up to Rs 7 lakh or more tax relief through proper documentation
-
December 29, 2016, Thursday
Taxation: Kuldip Kumar
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader (personal tax), PwC India, answers your questions
-
December 04, 2016, Sunday
Newly-weds read carefully: How to make the most of tax exemption on wedding gifts
Any gift one receives during such occasions,either from close relatives or others, is not taxed
-
November 23, 2016, Wednesday
Taxation: Kuldip Kumar
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader (personal tax), PwC India, answers your questions
-
October 19, 2016, Wednesday
Taxation: Kuldip Kumar
My daughter has received a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh. Will she be taxed for this amount? Since she has never filed taxes, she does ...
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Making a living out of stock trading not easy
Learning curve is long and over-exuberance can lead to significant losses
-
September 18, 2016, Sunday
Contribution is key to claiming tax benefit
If a house is sold and the proceeds are used to buy another, whoever contributed to the purchase of the first house can claim ...
-
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Settle your financial affairs before moving abroad
Those taking up a job abroad should notify their bank about the change in status and open appropriate NRI accounts
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
The real story behind delayed tax refunds
Prompt refunds have been made for small amounts. For larger amounts, time has been sought till March 2018
-
September 11, 2016, Sunday
Redevelopment compensation isn't taxed
Cooperative societies get more tax benefits as compared to individual house owners
-
September 11, 2016, Sunday
What should investors do in this market?
Many brokerages have raised their Sensex target to 30,000 by the financial year end
-
September 07, 2016, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
I want to know whether the provisions of deemed let-out of house property will be attracted if my partnership firm has invested ...
-
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Register the property as soon as you book
You can get indexation benefit on each instalment paid at the time of selling
-
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Lower tax on property via revised declaration
Amendments to Income Declaration Scheme allow property value to be calculated from date of acquisition
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, personal tax, PwC India, answers your questions