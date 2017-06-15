-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Tipping Point: Can a demat account become dormant?
To reactivate your demat account, you will have to fill a reactivation form and submit Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Your DP ...
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
SIPs: Investors better off with monthly investments as it's easy to track
Investing every day leads to excessive averaging, which does not help in improving returns.
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: What is price-to-cash ratio and where is it useful?
The ratio takes into consideration the stock's operating cash flows, which adds non-cash earnings such as, depreciation and ...
-
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: Ways in which you should look at mutual fund returns
Each of these measures has its own pros and cons
-
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Tipping point: What is turnover ratio?
A turnover ratio of 100% indicates that the fund manager has changed his entire portfolio once in the year
-
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Rein in your exuberance as you step into 2018
Mid- and small-caps, balanced funds and IPOs were winning themes of 2017. Be watchful about all three in the coming year
-
November 24, 2017, Friday
First-time investors should stay away from closed-end funds
The latest offering from HDFC Mutual Fund is a thematic fund focused on the housing sector
-
November 20, 2017, Monday
Mutual funds log Rs 51,000 cr inflow in October: Amfi
With the latest inflow, total infusion in MF schemes reached to over Rs 2.5 lakh cr from April-Oct of the current fiscal
-
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Give infra push to your portfolio
While picking mutual funds, go for ones with at least 85% exposure to these stocks
-
October 18, 2017, Wednesday
Should you invest in international funds? Take exposure to developed mkts
Reduce home-country risk with international funds and give the portfolio a dash of diversification
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Fewer fund schemes good for retail investors
Once Sebi regulations are implemented, they will have to make changes in their portfolios
-
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
MFs step up buying amid market fall
'Buy on dips' strategy continues to be the mantra of India's equity mutual fund managers. Flushed with cash, domestic fund ...
-
September 13, 2017, Wednesday
Sebi proposals to make decision-making easier for mutual fund industry
Clear-cut definition of mutual fund schemes will help investors significantly
-
September 06, 2017, Wednesday
Tipping Point: Why are scheme mergers gathering pace?
Several schemes of mutual funds have been merged in recent times
-
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Total return index is a more transparent benchmark
It takes into account dividend payout of constituent stocks to help investors with better ideas
-
August 25, 2017, Friday
It's tough to buy closed-end funds at exchanges
It's almost impossible to find a seller. In many cases, taxation isn't favourable either
-
August 22, 2017, Tuesday
Balanced advantage funds rise on MFs' popularity charts
Equity-oriented funds with an in-built dynamic asset allocation is the new emerging fund category in the growing mutual fund ...
-
August 01, 2017, Tuesday
Most MF distributors yet to furnish GST number to Amfi
Mutual fund distributors have shown slow progress in registering their Goods and Services Tax (GST) number with the Association ...
-
July 08, 2017, Saturday
Crorepati MF distributors up two fold in FY17, as AUM triples in 5 years
Individual mutual fund (MF) distributors earning more than Rs 1 crore in commissions rose 83 per cent to 110 in 2016-17, from 60 ...
-
June 22, 2017, Thursday
Pharma, IT needn't be good contra calls
Wait for some more time before taking a plunge
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
For regular income, systematic withdrawal plan is more tax-efficient option
With a tax incidence of 10% on dividend income, this is a good way to lower tax liability
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: What are common behavioural biases and harm in bull market
The result of these biases is that investors don't want to diversify their portfolios across asset classes or even across market ...
-
January 14, 2018, Sunday
New Ulips suit passive investors but mutual funds remain a better option
In mutual funds, if you have a systematic investment plan, you can stop it anytime and get back the entire fund value
-
January 09, 2018, Tuesday
Time to churn for cost conscious after introduction of total return index
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made it compulsory for all mutual funds to benchmark their schemes against ...
-
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Use advisor for comprehensive planning
Those who have a simple financial objective or only a small sum to invest may go with a mutual fund distributor
-
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
SIP most favoured among retail MF investors, garners Rs 5,600 cr in Oct
In comparison, an amount of Rs 23,584 crore was collected through the investment plan in April-October 2016-17
-
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Investors better off in active funds than ETFs
Due to the falling alpha of large-cap funds, some fund houses have started reducing their expense ratios in that category to ...
-
November 16, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Fund
Currently, equity linked savings scheme do not provide dividend reinvestment facility
-
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: Are mutual fund expense ratios in India high?
Expense ratios in India are based on asset slabs
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Account additions in equity mutual funds zoom
Equity mutual funds (MFs) have added 27,000 new accounts a day in the first six months of 2017-18. This is the fastest pace of ...
-
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
Use arbitrage funds to park short-term money
They could offer better post-tax returns than liquid funds and fixed deposits to those in higher tax brackets
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Tipping Point: Why are cash positions of equity mutual funds rising?
Fund managers are becoming wary of investing at high valuations
-
September 07, 2017, Thursday
Equity MFs see record Rs 20,000 crore inflows in August
Equity mutual funds received a whopping Rs 20,000 crore in net investor flows in August, while the overall assets under ...
-
August 31, 2017, Thursday
Mutual Funds: Enjoy higher gains in direct plans
Direct plan vs regular plan: Difference in returns can be higher than that of their expense ratios
-
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Mutual funds keep fingers crossed on rules for merger of schemes
India's Rs 20 lakh crore mutual fund industry is in a wait and watch mode with fingers crossed fearing imposition of regulations ...
-
August 23, 2017, Wednesday
Retail investors prune expectations
They are willing to accept 10-12% returns from equities, prepared to remain invested for long term
-
August 20, 2017, Sunday
Review your portfolio when funds change
If a scheme deviates too far from its mandate, look for an alternative
-
July 26, 2017, Wednesday
Closed-end funds meant only for seasoned investors
Buy a closed-end fund only if its offers a theme that is not available within the open-end category
-
July 06, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Fund
Balanced funds offer dual advantage of investing in debt and equity, at one go, says Nimesh Shah
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
What fund managers bought and sold in May
Mutual funds made substantial churn to stock holdings amid strong momentum in the stock markets