Consider corporate fixed deposits if you want to boost your returns

Many investors are often unaware of the fact that corporates also offer fixed deposits (FDs). So, even if you are a conservative investor, but want to boost returns by 1-2 percentage points, a corporate fixed deposit is a good option instead of a plain vanilla bank FD. Look up the table by Paisabazaar to know which corporate offers the best rate for your chosen tenure. The table also allows you to assess the risk of that corporate by looking up its credit rating.