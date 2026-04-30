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Consider corporate fixed deposits if you want to boost your returns

If you are a conservative investor who invests primarily in bank fixed deposits but wants to boost your returns by 1-2 percentage points, consider investing in a corporate fixed deposit

Fixed Deposits

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BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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Many investors are often unaware of the fact that corporates also offer fixed deposits (FDs). So, even if you are a conservative investor, but want to boost returns by 1-2 percentage points, a corporate fixed deposit is a good option instead of a plain vanilla bank FD. Look up the table by Paisabazaar to know which corporate offers the best rate for your chosen tenure. The table also allows you to assess the risk of that corporate by looking up its credit rating. 
 

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Topics : Fixed Deposit Fixed deposits Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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