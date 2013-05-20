-
March 25, 2014, Tuesday
Primer: Health Insurance policy exclusions
If you rush towards buying a policy without knowing these exclusions, you might land up in trouble when you are in need of the ...
-
March 21, 2014, Friday
Top 10 insurance myths
Insurance is a highly misunderstood product and it's often bought and sold for the wrong reasons. We bust top 10 myths associated ...
-
March 05, 2014, Wednesday
Primer: All you wanted to know about e-insurance accounts
It is an account created for you to store all your insurance policies online at a single place. You can do it through an ...
-
January 31, 2014, Friday
Life Insurance: A guide to help you choose the right plan
The opening up of the insurance sector in the last decade, has brought with it companies, offering a variety of choices
-
January 31, 2014, Friday
Tax implications of life insurance policies
Let us now check how these policies are taxed when surrendered before maturity and when kept till maturity
-
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
Health Insurance portability and its benefits
Health insurance portability is a facility to transfer your health insurance policy from an existing company to another without ...
-
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
Primer: Single Premium vs Regular Premium Policy
Here is a quick comparison based on various parameters
-
December 16, 2013, Monday
Critical Illness policy: An important addition to your insurance planning
Typically any critical illness cover offered by General Insurance companies provides protection against 12 major critical ...
-
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
How not to get cheated while buying insurance
There are many individuals who are still suffering the loss due to mis-sold products of our dear Indian banks
-
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Health Insurance for 70+ in India
The Indian health insurance market for senior citizens has grown and there are many companies that offer policies
-
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
When not to buy online mediclaim insurance policy
Apart from that, there are online websites that can compare the insurance products of various groups
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
What you need to know about travel insurance
When you travel, remember that a foreign country is not designed to make you comfortable. It is designed to make its own people ...
-
May 20, 2013, Monday
Benefits of bonus in life insurance
The rate of bonus is determined after taking into account several factors like return on fundamental assets
-
May 20, 2013, Monday
Child Plans: Don't be childish
A child plan provides the much needed security for your child in case of an unforeseen event.
