Preity Zinta sells Pali Hill flat for ₹18.5 crore after redevelopment deal

Actor Preity Zinta has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill locality for ₹18.5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a data driven real estate platform.

The apartment is located in Parishram by Rustomjee, a redeveloped residential building on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury housing micro-markets.The property on the 11th floor — has a carpet area of about 164.52 sq metres (around 1,771 sq ft) and comes with three car parking spaces in the building’s podium parking levels.

The buyers are Mrs. Priya Rajeev Nagar (alias Priya Nagar) and Mr. Rajeev Yogesh Nagar, both U.S. citizens of Indian origin, as per the registered sale deed.

The transaction was registered on March 2, 2026, with ₹1.11 crore paid as stamp duty for the deal.

Documents show that Zinta had owned property in the building for many years and received the current apartment as part of the building’s redevelopment.

Preity Zinta has owned property in that building for a very long time. Rather than a conventional market purchase, she acquired her current residence Unit through an allotment process following the building's redevelopment. Under a redevelopment agreement between the Society and the developer (Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee), the flat was officially allotted to her as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. This arrangement was formalized in an agreement executed on October 23, 2023.

Redevelopment details:

According to the sale deed, the Pali Hill Parishram Premises Co-operative Housing Society had entered into redevelopment agreements with the developer, which later became Keystone Realtors following corporate restructuring.

Under the redevelopment arrangement, existing residents were allotted new flats in the reconstructed building as Permanent Alternate Accommodation (PAA). Zinta received the flat in the redeveloped project “Parishram by Rustomjee” along with three car parking spaces under such an agreement.

Ownership history

Records indicate that Zinta had originally acquired rights to a flat in the building in 1999, when she purchased an apartment measuring about 1,307 sq ft built-up area in the earlier structure of the Parishram building.

Pali Hill, located in Bandra West, remains one of Mumbai’s most prestigious residential neighbourhoods and is home to several film personalities, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.