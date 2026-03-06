Looking for high FD return? Suryoday SFB offers up to 8.3% annualised yield

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Friday said it has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below ₹3 crore, with the new rates coming into effect from March 6, 2026. The revised structure offers higher returns across multiple tenures.

Under the revised rates, regular customers can earn up to 7.90 per cent per annum on a five-year fixed deposit, translating to an annualised yield of 8.14 per cent. Senior citizens will receive a higher rate of 8.10 per cent per annum, with an annualised yield of 8.35 per cent for the same five-year tenure.

The bank has also introduced attractive returns for medium-term deposits. For a special 18-month tenure, regular customers can earn 7.60 per cent per annum, equivalent to an annualised yield of 7.82 per cent, while senior citizens can earn 7.95 per cent per annum, translating to an annualised yield of 8.19 per cent. Annualised yield is the effective yearly return you earn on a fixed deposit after compounding is taken into account.

For depositors seeking medium-term options, SSFB is offering 7.25 per cent per annum for deposits in the one-year to three-year range.

According to the bank, the revised FD rates aim to provide customers with competitive and stable investment options while aligning with its customer-focused proposition of helping savers “Save More. Earn More. Smile More.”

SSFB offers flexible fixed deposit tenures ranging from seven days to ten years, allowing customers to select investment durations that match their liquidity needs and financial goals.

The bank said its FD offerings rank among the higher interest-rate options in the market, making them an attractive alternative to traditional savings accounts for depositors seeking better yields over fixed tenures. The revised structure combines competitive interest rates, flexible tenures and the relative safety of bank deposits, which may appeal to conservative investors looking for stable returns.

Key highlights of the revised FD rates include:

7.90% p.a. (8.14% annualised yield) for 5-year Fixed Deposits for regular customers

8.10% p.a. (8.35% annualised yield) for 5-year Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

7.60% p.a. (7.82% annualised yield) for a special 18-month tenure for regular customers

7.95% p.a. (8.19% annualised yield) for 18-month tenure for senior citizens

7.25% p.a. for deposits in the 1-year to 3-year range, offering competitive medium-term returns

Flexible FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.