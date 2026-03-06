Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Looking for high FD return? Suryoday SFB offers up to 8.3% annualised yield

Looking for high FD return? Suryoday SFB offers up to 8.3% annualised yield

Suryoday SFB revises FD rates, offers up to 8.10% for senior citizens

Fixed Deposit

Suryoday SFB revises FD rates; 5-year deposits yield up to 8.35%

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:02 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Friday said it has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below ₹3 crore, with the new rates coming into effect from March 6, 2026. The revised structure offers higher returns across multiple tenures.
 
Under the revised rates, regular customers can earn up to 7.90 per cent per annum on a five-year fixed deposit, translating to an annualised yield of 8.14 per cent. Senior citizens will receive a higher rate of 8.10 per cent per annum, with an annualised yield of 8.35 per cent for the same five-year tenure.
 
The bank has also introduced attractive returns for medium-term deposits. For a special 18-month tenure, regular customers can earn 7.60 per cent per annum, equivalent to an annualised yield of 7.82 per cent, while senior citizens can earn 7.95 per cent per annum, translating to an annualised yield of 8.19 per cent. Annualised yield is the effective yearly return you earn on a fixed deposit after compounding is taken into account.
 
 
For depositors seeking medium-term options, SSFB is offering 7.25 per cent per annum for deposits in the one-year to three-year range.
 
According to the bank, the revised FD rates aim to provide customers with competitive and stable investment options while aligning with its customer-focused proposition of helping savers “Save More. Earn More. Smile More.”

Also Read

Fixed Deposits

Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

Fixed Deposit Return

RBI holds rates: Best FDs where senior citizens can still earn up to 8%

Fixed deposits, mutual funds, interest rates

Year-end senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6-8%: Top bank options

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Dec-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

FD rates in Dec range from 5% to 8%: Check best offers across banks

 
SSFB offers flexible fixed deposit tenures ranging from seven days to ten years, allowing customers to select investment durations that match their liquidity needs and financial goals.
 
The bank said its FD offerings rank among the higher interest-rate options in the market, making them an attractive alternative to traditional savings accounts for depositors seeking better yields over fixed tenures. The revised structure combines competitive interest rates, flexible tenures and the relative safety of bank deposits, which may appeal to conservative investors looking for stable returns.
 
Key highlights of the revised FD rates include:
 
7.90% p.a. (8.14% annualised yield) for 5-year Fixed Deposits for regular customers
8.10% p.a. (8.35% annualised yield) for 5-year Fixed Deposits for senior citizens
7.60% p.a. (7.82% annualised yield) for a special 18-month tenure for regular customers
7.95% p.a. (8.19% annualised yield) for 18-month tenure for senior citizens
7.25% p.a. for deposits in the 1-year to 3-year range, offering competitive medium-term returns
 
Flexible FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

More From This Section

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

After 10 yrs of saving, Navi Mumbai family gets free home from Godrej Prop

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta at a press conference on the sidelines of IPL players auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 6, 2016 PTI

Preity Zinta sells Pali Hill flat for ₹18.5 crore after redevelopment deal

Sebi

Value and contra funds: Add the other if it diversifies your portfoliopremium

home insurance

Home insurance: Burden of proving exclusion in a claim lies on insurerpremium

Fixed Deposits

Consider corporate fixed deposits if you want to boost your returns

Topics : fixed deposit rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance