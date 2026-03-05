Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consider corporate fixed deposits if you want to boost your returns

Consider corporate fixed deposits if you want to boost your returns

If you are a conservative investor who invests primarily in bank fixed deposits but wants to boost your returns by 1-2 percentage points, consider investing in a corporate fixed deposit

Fixed Deposits

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
Many investors are often unaware of the fact that corporates also offer fixed deposits (FDs). If you invest mainly in bank FDs, you might also consider those offered by companies which can offer higher returns by a margine of 1-2 percentage points. This Paisabazaar table lays out different rates offered by private companies on their FDs and the ratings applicable to each one, which gives you an idea of the risk involved. 
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

