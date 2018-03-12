-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Oil down 1 percent on continued concerns over U.S. output
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday as investors grappled with ongoing concerns over rising U.S. output and tight OPEC ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dow turns lower as industrial stocks drag
(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about half a percent on Monday as worries about the impact of President Donald ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns
(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has told Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd that it has confirmed national security concerns ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
DowDuPont's Andrew Liveris steps down, names CEO for new Dow
(Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc chief Andrew Liveris will step down on April 1, making good on an earlier promise to retire as the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank sinks to 15-year low amid fraud probe involving ex-director
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Andhra Bank, already hurt by an industry-wide spillover of a huge alleged fraud at another lender, saw ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Britain's Melrose raises GKN bid to $11.2 billion in final offer
LONDON (Reuters) - Melrose Industries increased its hostile offer for GKN by around 10 percent to 8.1 billion pounds ($11.2 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dow turns 0.5% lower as industrial stocks weigh; Oclaro 2nd busiest stock
Trump softened his stance last week by exempting Canada and Mexico
March 12, 2018, Monday
Analysis: Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
LONDON (Reuters) - Tesla's shift to a magnetic motor using neodymium in its Model 3 Long Range car adds to pressure on already ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goldman Sachs' Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc unexpectedly announced on Monday that Harvey Schwartz will retire from the bank, leaving ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dropbox's $7 billion IPO is a third from peak valuation
(Reuters) - Dropbox Inc on Monday filed to go public, valuing the cloud storage company at up to $7.1 billion, nearly a third ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
SEBI orders footwear maker Bata to probe suspected results leak
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ordered Bata India Ltd on Monday to carry out an internal ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Corrected: Dropbox sees IPO price between $16 and $18 per share
(Reuters) - Data-sharing business Dropbox Inc on Monday filed for an initial public offering of 36 million shares, giving the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture
(Reuters) - Apple Inc will buy digital magazine service Texture, which lets users read titles for a monthly subscription fee, the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Trump charges Ross with pushing EU to lower tariffs, EU objects
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will urge the European Union to lower its trade barriers, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Plans to carve up Innogy between parent RWE and rival E.ON added more than 4 billion euros ($4.9 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
U.S. says Broadcom violated order in process of moving domicile
(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd violated a U.S. Treasury Department order by not giving sufficient notice to a national ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States - judge
(Reuters) - Yahoo has been ordered by a federal judge to face much of a lawsuit in the United States claiming that the personal ...
