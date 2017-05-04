March 12, 2018, Monday Statsguru: Telecom sector is going through a tumultuous period The sector's gross revenues contracted by 7% in the quarter ended September, over the same period in the previous year

February 25, 2018, Sunday Statsguru: India Inc's revenue growth perks up in Q3FY18 Employee costs have grown by 7.6% in Q3FY18, up from 6.6% in the previous quarter

February 05, 2018, Monday Statsguru: Government deviates from fiscal road map Allocations to the ministry of drinking water and sanitation have declined by 7% in FY19

January 22, 2018, Monday Statsguru: Lack of reliable jobs data is Achilles heel of policy making Analysts have been grappling with a fundamental question - are enough jobs being created for the millions entering the labour ...

December 25, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Twin balance sheet problem According to the RBI's Financial Stability Report, new investment proposals have declined significantly in Q2FY18

December 11, 2017, Monday Statsguru: MPC holds interest rates Headline retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, had risen to a seven-month high of 3.6 per cent in October

December 04, 2017, Monday Statspeak: Data breach fear How personal data is under threat

November 13, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Future of banking in India Banks need to fundamentally reorient their business and adopt new strategies: Report

October 30, 2017, Monday Statsguru: India's infra investment challenge The country needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore by 2022 to provide a strong foundation for rapid growth, estimates CRISIL

October 16, 2017, Monday Statsguru: India's fight against hunger Global Hunger Index: India is ranked 100 out of 119 developing countries

October 02, 2017, Monday Statsguru: How competitive is India? The index is designed to measure factors that determine productivity, which, in turn, determines a country's long-term growth

September 18, 2017, Monday Statsguru: India fares poorly in human capital Human Capital Index in 2017: India ranks behind not only other developing economies but also Nepal, Serbia, and Ghana

September 04, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Growth rate slips in first quarter of FY18 Manufacturing activity slumped to a low of 1.2 in Q1FY18, down from 5.3% in in the previous quarter

August 14, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Rupee strengthens, exports under pressure Calls for RBI to step in to ensure a more competitive exchange rate are gaining traction

July 31, 2017, Monday Statsguru: The case for a rate cut Some economists expect the inflation rate to rise in the coming few months

July 10, 2017, Monday Statsguru: India Inc's debt dynamics The financial position of India Inc is deteriorating

July 03, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Tracking stock markets The benchmark index declined 0.7% in June, after rising by 17% in the first five months of this year

June 19, 2017, Monday Statsguru: Tracking loan waiver policy Total agricultural credit by scheduled commercial banks stood at Rs 15 lakh crore in FY17

May 28, 2017, Sunday Statsguru: New indirect tax regime The rates have allayed fears that the GST would be inflationary in the short term