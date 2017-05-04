-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Telecom sector is going through a tumultuous period
The sector's gross revenues contracted by 7% in the quarter ended September, over the same period in the previous year
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Statsguru: India Inc's revenue growth perks up in Q3FY18
Employee costs have grown by 7.6% in Q3FY18, up from 6.6% in the previous quarter
February 05, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Government deviates from fiscal road map
Allocations to the ministry of drinking water and sanitation have declined by 7% in FY19
January 22, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Lack of reliable jobs data is Achilles heel of policy making
Analysts have been grappling with a fundamental question - are enough jobs being created for the millions entering the labour ...
December 25, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Twin balance sheet problem
According to the RBI's Financial Stability Report, new investment proposals have declined significantly in Q2FY18
December 11, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: MPC holds interest rates
Headline retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, had risen to a seven-month high of 3.6 per cent in October
December 04, 2017, Monday
Statspeak: Data breach fear
How personal data is under threat
November 13, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Future of banking in India
Banks need to fundamentally reorient their business and adopt new strategies: Report
October 30, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's infra investment challenge
The country needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore by 2022 to provide a strong foundation for rapid growth, estimates CRISIL
October 16, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's fight against hunger
Global Hunger Index: India is ranked 100 out of 119 developing countries
October 02, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: How competitive is India?
The index is designed to measure factors that determine productivity, which, in turn, determines a country's long-term growth
September 18, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India fares poorly in human capital
Human Capital Index in 2017: India ranks behind not only other developing economies but also Nepal, Serbia, and Ghana
September 04, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Growth rate slips in first quarter of FY18
Manufacturing activity slumped to a low of 1.2 in Q1FY18, down from 5.3% in in the previous quarter
August 14, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Rupee strengthens, exports under pressure
Calls for RBI to step in to ensure a more competitive exchange rate are gaining traction
July 31, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: The case for a rate cut
Some economists expect the inflation rate to rise in the coming few months
July 10, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India Inc's debt dynamics
The financial position of India Inc is deteriorating
July 03, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Tracking stock markets
The benchmark index declined 0.7% in June, after rising by 17% in the first five months of this year
June 19, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Tracking loan waiver policy
Total agricultural credit by scheduled commercial banks stood at Rs 15 lakh crore in FY17
May 28, 2017, Sunday
Statsguru: New indirect tax regime
The rates have allayed fears that the GST would be inflationary in the short term
May 15, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: New data paint a rosier picture
New series WPI, IIP released with base year 2011-12
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Statsguru: The anatomy of India's GDP growth
The recovery is being widely attributed to the disruptive impacts of the goods and services tax lessening over time
February 12, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: MPC holds interest rates; inflation expectations also firm up
The decision to maintain the status quo was made against the backdrop of the retail inflation rate, measured by CPI, rising for ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Govt may not be able to meet its gross revenue target in FY18
With revenue falling short of expectations, analysts said the Centre was unlikely to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per ...
January 01, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Health of rural financial institutions
The RBI data shows that primary agricultural credit societies were in bad shape
December 18, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Exports rebound
The trade deficit for November is pegged at $13.82 billion
December 04, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Economy rebounds in Q2FY18
Gross value added, which excludes product taxes and subsidies, grew by 6.1% in Q2
November 20, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Global wealth soars in 2017
North America leads the wealth list with a combined wealth of $101 trillion, followed by Europe at $79 trillion
November 06, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Doing Business in the region
India jumps 30 positions to 100 in World Bank's ease of doing business rankings
October 23, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Improving monetary transmission
The report finds that both the extent as well as the pace of reduction in the MCLR have been uneven
October 09, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: State of the economy
A look at the leading economic indicators suggests that the economy may well have bottomed out
September 25, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Incumbent telcos to face the heat
India has one of the lowest IUC rates in the world
September 11, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's education woes
The poor performance of India's educational institutions on global rankings continues unabated
August 21, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: State of the world economy
Equity prices have remained strong in both advanced and emerging markets
August 11, 2017, Friday
Industrial activity contracts in July
Growth for the entire first quarter is an anaemic 2%
July 17, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Rural India's distress conundrum
Leading economic indicators suggest a recovery is underway
July 07, 2017, Friday
20 years of Asian Financial Crisis: How rising tiger economies went awry
A look at the evolution of Indian economy and the East Asian tiger economies over the years
June 26, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Tracking commodity prices
From $110.82 a barrel in January 2014, crude oil prices collapsed just as Modi govt came to power
June 12, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Is RBI's status quo justified?
Recent economic data make it difficult to justify the policy stance
May 22, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Decoding the investment cycle
While headline GDP grew by a healthy 7% in Q3FY17, investment activity continues to be moribund
May 04, 2017, Thursday
A Snapshot of private equity activity & deals
Real estate got most investments, accounting for 37.20% of total investments in terms of deal value