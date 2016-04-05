February 08, 2017, Wednesday RBI keeps policy rate on hold, with eyes on inflation The RBI monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0 to keep the repo rate at 6.25%

December 09, 2016, Friday Why RBI's optimism may be misplaced As most analysts expect note ban to sharply hit GVA growth in Q3 and Q4, the central bank's stance is being called into question

December 08, 2016, Thursday Asset quality decreases but pace of bad loan addition comes down: RBI As a result of demonetisation, bankers believe there could be some pressure on asset quality, especially accounts

December 08, 2016, Thursday Soumya Kanti Ghosh: Surprising announcement An objective assessment of note ban impact on GDP growth is tricky because the costs and benefits cannot be properly quantified

October 24, 2016, Monday RBI could bring in 50 bps rate cut by April: BofA-ML The report further said that though the RBI is expected to cut 25 bps each on February 7 and April

October 05, 2016, Wednesday Cheaper credit only after deposit rate cut The banking regulator expects banks to make loans cheaper over the coming quarters

October 05, 2016, Wednesday RBI steps up focus on cyber security & fraud prevention This comes on the heels of reports suggesting that the ATM card details of several account-holders may have been compromised

October 04, 2016, Tuesday How MPC changes the policy game MPC has been tasked with deciding benchmark interest rates, which the RBI governor did so far

August 09, 2016, Tuesday Rajan keeps policy rate on hold at last RBI review The decision had been expected after retail inflation rose to 5.77% in June, near the top of the RBI's 2-6% range, and above its ...

June 07, 2016, Tuesday 5 things to look out for in RBI's monetary policy today Markets would be interested in Rajan's take on the recently published GDP data

April 18, 2016, Monday RBI likely to go for 25 bps rate cut on August 9: BofA-ML A further easing of 25 bps is likely as consumer price index inflation came in at a below-expected 4.8% for March

April 06, 2016, Wednesday Liquidity management change to ease pressure Rajan says RBI underestimated excess cash in the system due to elections

April 06, 2016, Wednesday Rajan says RBI probing Panama Papers Says having foreign accounts is not an offence per se

April 05, 2016, Tuesday RBI rate cut will prompt banks to follow, will provide sitmulus:FinMin Finance Minister for State Jayant Sinha said the govt would work with RBI to amplify both fiscal initiative and monetary ...