March 10, 2018, Saturday
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'
Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women explores the ways in which Indian society reinforces the negative views women ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
A goat for our times: A review from Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'
The book is more than political criticism, Murugan explores eco-criticism and eco-feminism
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Art of resistance: Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art world
How does one eliminate the very space one inhabits? This is Sen's dilemma
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border
As you enter the hilly region, lush green betel plantations on both sides welcome you and a text message appears on the phone: ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize
Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings
March 10, 2018, Saturday
The saffron spread: For now, the BJP remains the side to beat in 2019
Bypoll losses of BJP, such as the recent ones in MP mean little when the larger picture is one of rising influence
March 10, 2018, Saturday
We are born out of nature and we like to go back to nature, says B V Doshi
Balkrishna V Doshi's favourite cuisine is Italian, besides chaat and the Indian thali
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet Balkrishna Doshi, the Pritzker Prize winner and humane architect
Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, recounts how he met Doshi and how the path-breaking architect ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Idle bodies, idle minds: Creativity comes from engaging with physical world
I find that Wozniak's point about the active pursuit by ordinary people of the creative arts and sports not being common among ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Microsoft Xbox One X: For those who want a butter-smooth gaming experience
The Xbox One X, though, is more than just a gaming station, says the author
March 09, 2018, Friday
Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos
The Samsung Galaxy S9+ ticks all the boxes for a flagship; it excels as a camera phone, but if you're already using the S8, you ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
The weird, wonderful treasures inside Europe's greatest watch museum
Among the Museum's holdings are a large number of pocket watches by Breguet, and it's saying something that despite their beauty ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1293
The Tal Memorial Rapid featured a stellar 10-player field competing for $130,000, with $25,000 as the first prize
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bouldering is a growing subculture for adventure enthusiasts in India
As sport climbing makes its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, it was only a matter of time till bouldering found its place in ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From cure in cow urine to 'superior child', pseudoscience inviting research
Pseudoscience is a set of beliefs or practices that masquerades as science to claim legitimacy
