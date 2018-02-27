-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Radiation risk rises with polar air routes and ultra long-hauls
At airlines' cruising altitude, particles periodically ejected by the sun and cosmic radiation coursing through the universe are ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
France's Safran expects more deals in Indian commercial aerospace market
SpiceJet and Safran Group have now finalised the purchase of LEAP-1B engines to power a total of 155 Boeing 737 MAX planes along ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Twitter suspends several accounts infamous for stealing tweets
Several of these accounts were very popular with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers
March 09, 2018, Friday
53,000 cybersecurity incidents observed during 2017: Ravi Shankar Prasad
CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and counter measures to protect computers on ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Here's how blockchain is going to fundamentally change our lives
Like a traditional ledger, blockchain is essentially a record of transactions
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Leverage Artificial Intelligence in fintech with data management sources
The seven leading US commercial banks have prioritised strategic technological advancement by investing in AI applications to ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Ladies, feeling unsafe? Here are four gadgets and apps that empower women
Amid concerns over women safety and some Indian cities like Delhi often being labelled as unsafe for women, it is imperative that ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Laser-worn Levi's are the start of something big
Another step in the computer-driven transformation of apparel manufacturing
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Meet Bandicoot, a robot that's on a mission to eradicate manual scavenging
Bandicoot is on a safai mission in India. Here's his story
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Fast 5G beckons, but it is still far off for most mobile users
Unlike previous generations, 5G is expected to offer faster, more stable connections for cars, homes, factories and offices
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Can you trust a diagnosis made with the help of Artificial Intelligence?
It may be early days yet, but if the technology and product prove as good as they claim, the benefits for patients will be felt ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Happy Holi: Four modern gadgets to beat your noisy neighbour's music mania
These four gadgets will provide you some relief as your neighbour chooses to play noisy Holi, with hoarse music playing in the ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Flying taxis may be years away, but the groundwork is accelerating
No one can say for certain if these new vehicles will turn out to be a real business
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Bitcoin transactions gain momentum as users adopt software upgrade
The software update SegWit is designed to speed up bitcoin transactions
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Apple's Chinese iCloud operations, encryption keys transferred to China
In terms of data security, Apple assured that their data will remain secure and private, adding that no "backdoors" would be ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
WhatsApp refuses to share user-specific data with Sebi
The regulator could pursue the matter by moving court against WhatsApp, experts said
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Do your children dream of YouTube stardom? Crush that ambition now
'Success' on YouTube still means a life of poverty
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover
People who aggressively use the internet and mobile phones for all kinds of transactions should get such a policy
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Royal Enfield launches new range of popular bike Thunderbird
Powered by a single cylinder, air cooled 499 cc engine, the Thunderbird 500X generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
UK Universities to debut 5G robot football player at Mobile World Congress
Such technology will allow experts, such as surgeons and musicians, to share in real-time their physical expertise with a global ...
