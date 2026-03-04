Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GX Group partners with Qualcomm for made-in-India Wi-Fi 7 routers

GX is one of the beneficiaries of the telecom production-linked incentive scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 04 2026 | 12:40 PM IST
Broadband gear maker GX Group has partnered with US chip company Qualcomm for rolling out AI-enhanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions that will be made in India, the European firm said on Wednesday.

The company's made-in-India Wi-Fi 7 broadband platform was launched by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Mobile World Congress 2026, being held at Barcelona, in Spain.

GX Group Director for Global Account Sales, Sambit Swain, said that India's opening of the lower 6 GHz band marks a decisive step in strengthening its position as a global broadband innovation hub, as it enhances domestic connectivity while reinforcing India's role in building resilient, diversified technology supply chains.

 

"GX Group's AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 Gateway solutions, engineered in India, combine performance with scalable manufacturing, enabling partners to accelerate deployments, improve subscriber experience, and unlock new revenue opportunities worldwide," he said.

The new Wi-Fi 7 portfolio leverages the latest advancements in wireless technology, including wide channel bandwidth, multi-link operation, and enhanced spectrum efficiency, to support ultra-low latency and high throughput required for applications like 8K video streaming, cloud gaming, immersive AR and VR, and large-scale IoT deployments.

"The collaboration reflects our shared vision of delivering scalable, high-performance wireless solutions that empower service providers and unlock richer digital experiences across homes and enterprises," Qualcomm India, business head for automotive, connectivity, broadband and IoT, Manmeet Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

