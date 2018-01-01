JUST IN
ANG Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530721 Sector: Auto
NSE: ANGIND ISIN Code: INE017D01010
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 5.05 -0.26
(-4.90%)
OPEN

5.20

 HIGH

5.20

 LOW

5.05
NSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 4.90 -0.25
(-4.85%)
OPEN

5.15

 HIGH

5.25

 LOW

4.90
About ANG Industries Ltd.

ANG Industries Ltd

ANG Industries Limited is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company with interest in Heavy Structural Fabrication, Tractor Trailers, Specialised Containers and Automotive Components for Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: manufacturing of auto components and assemblies, transportation, and heavy fabrication. The Company manufactures heavy fabrication bo...> More

ANG Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -18.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ANG Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.63 23.21 -92.98
Other Income 0.05 0.03 66.67
Total Income 1.68 23.24 -92.77
Total Expenses 7.01 26.75 -73.79
Operating Profit -5.33 -3.5 -52.29
Net Profit -8.01 -6.96 -15.09
Equity Capital 16.09 16.09 -
ANG Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
PAE 7.87 -3.20 8.20
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
Mipco Seaml Ring 10.65 3.30 3.81
ANG Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.50
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 61.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.08
ANG Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.40% -16.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.21% -22.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.17% -14.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.50% -46.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -49.65% -51.96% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.70% -87.48% 17.24% 19.01%

ANG Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.05
5.20
Week Low/High 5.00
6.00
Month Low/High 5.00
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.00
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
414.00

