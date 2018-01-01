ANG Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530721
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ANGIND
|ISIN Code: INE017D01010
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|5.05
|
-0.26
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
5.20
|
HIGH
5.20
|
LOW
5.05
|NSE 15:12 | 12 Mar
|4.90
|
-0.25
(-4.85%)
|
OPEN
5.15
|
HIGH
5.25
|
LOW
4.90
About ANG Industries Ltd.
ANG Industries Limited is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company with interest in Heavy Structural Fabrication, Tractor Trailers, Specialised Containers and Automotive Components for Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: manufacturing of auto components and assemblies, transportation, and heavy fabrication. The Company manufactures heavy fabrication bo...> More
ANG Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-18.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.27
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 201
-
ANG Industries Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
Submission Of Investor Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
ANG Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.63
|23.21
|-92.98
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Total Income
|1.68
|23.24
|-92.77
|Total Expenses
|7.01
|26.75
|-73.79
|Operating Profit
|-5.33
|-3.5
|-52.29
|Net Profit
|-8.01
|-6.96
|-15.09
|Equity Capital
|16.09
|16.09
|-
ANG Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|PAE
|7.87
|-3.20
|8.20
|ANG Inds
|5.05
|-4.90
|8.13
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
|Sai Moh Autolink
|12.50
|25.00
|4.12
|Mipco Seaml Ring
|10.65
|3.30
|3.81
ANG Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ANG Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.40%
|-16.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.21%
|-22.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.17%
|-14.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.50%
|-46.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-49.65%
|-51.96%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.70%
|-87.48%
|17.24%
|19.01%
ANG Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.05
|
|5.20
|Week Low/High
|5.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.00
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.00
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|414.00
