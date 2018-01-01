Corporation Bank.
|BSE: 532179
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CORPBANK
|ISIN Code: INE112A01023
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|28.85
|
-0.75
(-2.53%)
|
OPEN
30.30
|
HIGH
30.30
|
LOW
28.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|29.00
|
-0.60
(-2.03%)
|
OPEN
29.75
|
HIGH
29.85
|
LOW
28.20
|OPEN
|30.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|34591
|52-Week high
|64.70
|52-Week low
|28.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,309
|Buy Price
|28.75
|Buy Qty
|115.00
|Sell Price
|28.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|29.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|358545
|52-Week high
|64.75
|52-Week low
|28.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,309
|Buy Price
|28.85
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|28.90
|Sell Qty
|224.00
|OPEN
|30.30
|CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|34591
|52-Week high
|64.70
|52-Week low
|28.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,309
|Buy Price
|28.75
|Buy Qty
|115.00
|Sell Price
|28.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|29.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|358545
|52-Week high
|64.75
|52-Week low
|28.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3309.24
|Buy Price
|28.85
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|28.90
|Sell Qty
|224.00
About Corporation Bank.
Corporation Bank (CorpBank) was incorporated in the year 1906 at Udipi. The Bank transacts banking business of every description. The undertaking of the Corporation Bank Ltd., was taken over by Government by an Ordinance promulgated on 15th April, 1980 viz., Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Ordinary, 1980 and vested in a new bank under the name Corporation Bank. Tota...> More
Corporation Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,309
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|85.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
News
-
PNB fraud & more: Nifty PSU Bank sees worst monthly fall in two years
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits over three-month low; down 26% from 52-week high
-
LIC Housing, Corporation Bank among 29 stocks that hit 52-week low
-
Mad rush for QIPs: Are companies building war chests for stressed assets?
-
Corporation Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4387.85
|4953.75
|-11.42
|Other Income
|453.52
|885.81
|-48.8
|Total Income
|4841.37
|5839.56
|-17.09
|Total Expenses
|3619.35
|1728.06
|109.45
|Operating Profit
|1222.02
|4111.5
|-70.28
|Net Profit
|-1240.49
|159.02
|-880.08
|Equity Capital
|229.41
|229.41
|-
Corporation Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stand.Chart.PLC
|63.05
|-0.08
|4260.92
|Allahabad Bank
|45.25
|-0.44
|3819.28
|J & K Bank
|60.45
|-0.74
|3366.46
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-2.53
|3309.24
|Karnataka Bank
|115.70
|-0.04
|3269.80
|Andhra Bank
|35.85
|-6.88
|3128.99
|Oriental Bank
|89.10
|-2.36
|3084.37
Corporation Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Corporation Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|-11.31%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.41%
|-18.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.98%
|-30.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-35.96%
|-34.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.96%
|-37.63%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.14%
|-52.03%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Corporation Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.25
|
|30.30
|Week Low/High
|28.25
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|28.25
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.25
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.90
|
|163.00
Quick Links for Corporation Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices