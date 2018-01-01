JUST IN
Corporation Bank.

BSE: 532179 Sector: Financials
NSE: CORPBANK ISIN Code: INE112A01023
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 28.85 -0.75
(-2.53%)
OPEN

30.30

 HIGH

30.30

 LOW

28.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 29.00 -0.60
(-2.03%)
OPEN

29.75

 HIGH

29.85

 LOW

28.20
About Corporation Bank.

Corporation Bank

Corporation Bank (CorpBank) was incorporated in the year 1906 at Udipi. The Bank transacts banking business of every description. The undertaking of the Corporation Bank Ltd., was taken over by Government by an Ordinance promulgated on 15th April, 1980 viz., Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Ordinary, 1980 and vested in a new bank under the name Corporation Bank. Tota...> More

Corporation Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,309
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 85.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Corporation Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4387.85 4953.75 -11.42
Other Income 453.52 885.81 -48.8
Total Income 4841.37 5839.56 -17.09
Total Expenses 3619.35 1728.06 109.45
Operating Profit 1222.02 4111.5 -70.28
Net Profit -1240.49 159.02 -880.08
Equity Capital 229.41 229.41 -
Corporation Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stand.Chart.PLC 63.05 -0.08 4260.92
Allahabad Bank 45.25 -0.44 3819.28
J & K Bank 60.45 -0.74 3366.46
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 3309.24
Karnataka Bank 115.70 -0.04 3269.80
Andhra Bank 35.85 -6.88 3128.99
Oriental Bank 89.10 -2.36 3084.37
Corporation Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.76
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 1.72
Insurance 19.70
Mutual Funds 2.18
Indian Public 4.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.93
Corporation Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.28% -11.31% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.41% -18.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.98% -30.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -35.96% -34.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.96% -37.63% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.14% -52.03% 17.24% 19.01%

Corporation Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.25
30.30
Week Low/High 28.25
33.00
Month Low/High 28.25
37.00
YEAR Low/High 28.25
65.00
All TIME Low/High 10.90
163.00

