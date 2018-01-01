Oriental Bank of Commerce

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was started in Lahore, Pakistan in 19th February of the year 1943, made a modest beginning under its Founding Father, Late Rai Bahadur Lala Sohan Lal. OBC is a public sector bank engaging in monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks and discount houses. In 1947, the Bank had to face the holocaust of partition. Branches in the newly formed Pakista...> More