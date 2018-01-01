JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Oriental Bank of Commerce

Oriental Bank of Commerce.

BSE: 500315 Sector: Financials
NSE: ORIENTBANK ISIN Code: INE141A01014
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar 85.60 -5.65
(-6.19%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

90.30

 LOW

84.00
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 85.30 -5.95
(-6.52%)
OPEN

88.10

 HIGH

90.40

 LOW

83.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 88.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 91.25
VOLUME 641306
52-Week high 190.80
52-Week low 84.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,963
Buy Price 85.60
Buy Qty 3744.00
Sell Price 85.75
Sell Qty 604.00
OPEN 88.00
CLOSE 91.25
VOLUME 641306
52-Week high 190.80
52-Week low 84.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,963
Buy Price 85.60
Buy Qty 3744.00
Sell Price 85.75
Sell Qty 604.00

About Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was started in Lahore, Pakistan in 19th February of the year 1943, made a modest beginning under its Founding Father, Late Rai Bahadur Lala Sohan Lal. OBC is a public sector bank engaging in monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks and discount houses. In 1947, the Bank had to face the holocaust of partition. Branches in the newly formed Pakista...> More

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,963
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 301.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4262.08 4439.02 -3.99
Other Income 436.98 977.35 -55.29
Total Income 4699.06 5416.37 -13.24
Total Expenses 3424 2106.37 62.55
Operating Profit 1275.06 3310 -61.48
Net Profit -1985.42 -130.01 -1427.13
Equity Capital 346.17 346.17 -
> More on Oriental Bank of Commerce Financials Results

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 3309.24
Karnataka Bank 112.65 -2.68 3183.60
Andhra Bank 34.15 -11.30 2980.61
Oriental Bank 85.60 -6.19 2963.22
Lak. Vilas Bank 99.50 0.40 2546.01
Dena Bank 18.25 -2.67 2063.80
Bank of Maha 14.20 -4.05 1959.51
> More on Oriental Bank of Commerce Peer Group

Oriental Bank of Commerce - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.38
Banks/FIs 0.38
FIIs 8.27
Insurance 14.87
Mutual Funds 7.38
Indian Public 7.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.69
> More on Oriental Bank of Commerce Share Holding Pattern

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/02 Motilal Oswal Neutral 125 PDF IconDetails
12/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 84 PDF IconDetails
> More on Oriental Bank of Commerce Research Reports

Oriental Bank of Commerce - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.92% -13.40% -0.05% -1.01%
1 Month -23.81% -22.67% -1.66% -0.98%
3 Month -29.11% -30.14% 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month -32.39% -31.43% 4.89% 4.20%
1 Year -29.52% -30.08% 16.53% 15.97%
3 Year -64.06% -63.87% 16.59% 18.22%

Oriental Bank of Commerce - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 84.00
90.30
Week Low/High 84.00
102.00
Month Low/High 84.00
114.00
YEAR Low/High 84.00
191.00
All TIME Low/High 25.65
545.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Oriental Bank of Commerce: