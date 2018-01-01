You are here » Home
Oriental Bank of Commerce.
|BSE: 500315
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ORIENTBANK
|ISIN Code: INE141A01014
BSE
LIVE
14:01 | 12 Mar
85.60
-5.65
(-6.19%)
OPEN
88.00
HIGH
90.30
LOW
84.00
NSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
85.30
-5.95
(-6.52%)
OPEN
88.10
HIGH
90.40
LOW
83.95
|OPEN
|88.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.25
|VOLUME
|641306
|52-Week high
|190.80
|52-Week low
|84.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,963
|Buy Price
|85.60
|Buy Qty
|3744.00
|Sell Price
|85.75
|Sell Qty
|604.00
|OPEN
|88.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.25
|VOLUME
|7695900
|52-Week high
|191.00
|52-Week low
|83.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,963
|Buy Price
|85.25
|Buy Qty
|1351.00
|Sell Price
|85.30
|Sell Qty
|2978.00
About Oriental Bank of Commerce.
Oriental Bank of Commerce
Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) was started in Lahore, Pakistan in 19th February of the year 1943, made a modest beginning under its Founding Father, Late Rai Bahadur Lala Sohan Lal. OBC is a public sector bank engaging in monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks and discount houses.
In 1947, the Bank had to face the holocaust of partition. Branches in the newly formed Pakista...> More
Oriental Bank of Commerce - Key Fundamentals
Oriental Bank of Commerce - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4262.08
|4439.02
|-3.99
|Other Income
|436.98
|977.35
|-55.29
|Total Income
|4699.06
|5416.37
|-13.24
|Total Expenses
|3424
|2106.37
|62.55
|Operating Profit
|1275.06
|3310
|-61.48
|Net Profit
|-1985.42
|-130.01
|-1427.13
|Equity Capital
|346.17
|346.17
| -
Oriental Bank of Commerce - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.92%
|-13.40%
|-0.05%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-23.81%
|-22.67%
|-1.66%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-29.11%
|-30.14%
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-32.39%
|-31.43%
|4.89%
|4.20%
|1 Year
|-29.52%
|-30.08%
|16.53%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|-64.06%
|-63.87%
|16.59%
|18.22%
Oriental Bank of Commerce - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|84.00
|
|90.30
|Week Low/High
|84.00
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|84.00
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|84.00
|
|191.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.65
|
|545.00
Quick Links for Oriental Bank of Commerce: