Irdai proposes April 2026 shift to Ind AS with parallel reporting phase

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Tuesday issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed transition of insurers to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the current Indian GAAP (IGAAP) framework, with implementation slated for April 1, 2026. The move aims to align financial reporting for insurers with global best practices under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Currently, insurers follow a regulatory accounting framework prescribed under the Insurance Act, 1938, and Irdai regulations, even as most listed corporates and large non-banking financial companies have migrated to Ind AS.

Irdai said adopting Ind AS is expected to enhance transparency and global comparability, potentially increasing the attractiveness of Indian insurers to foreign investors and facilitating access to international capital markets.

To smoothen migration, Irdai has proposed parallel reporting in the first year of implementation. Insurers will submit Ind AS-based financial statements for statutory reporting, alongside IGAAP-based statements as special-purpose regulatory submissions.

Additionally, the first year of implementation will require independent validation of financial statements by an auditor from the Irdai-empanelled list, beyond the statutory audit.

The transition will require amendments to the existing regulatory framework, including Schedule II of the IRDAI (Actuarial, Finance and Investment Functions of Insurers) Regulations, 2024.

If implemented as proposed, the reform is expected to significantly alter how investors, analysts, rating agencies and policyholders measure and interpret profitability, risk and capital strength. Stakeholders have been invited to submit comments and suggestions by March 24, 2026.

One key issue addressed in the paper relates to the segregation of policyholder and shareholder funds. While the Insurance Act mandates separate accounts for policyholders and shareholders, Ind AS and global IFRS practices require financial statements at the entity level.

Irdai has proposed a middle path. Insurers will prepare primary financial statements — including the balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in equity and cash flow statement — at the entity level. However, they will continue to maintain a separate revenue account for the policyholder fund, supported by detailed schedules to ensure fund-level transparency.

On participating life insurance business, insurers sought exemption from the annual cohort requirement under Ind AS 117, citing operational complexity. The regulator declined the request, stating that annual cohorting is a core principle designed to prevent cross-subsidisation across generations of policyholders and to ensure timely recognition of profitability trends.

Ind AS 117 is the Indian Accounting Standard on insurance contracts, aligned with IFRS 17.

However, Irdai has proposed a calibrated retrospective application — at least 10 years in FY27, 15 years in FY28 and 20 years in FY29 — to ease the operational burden during transition.

The regulator also clarified that surplus distribution in participating business will continue to be governed by actuarial surplus determined under Section 49 of the Insurance Act, with shareholder participation capped at 10 per cent. Accounting profit recognised under Ind AS 117 will not automatically translate into distributable surplus. Insurers will be required to provide reconciliations between actuarial surplus and Ind AS profit.