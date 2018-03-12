- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
NEWS
Derivative Strategy on Granules India by HDFC Securities
Derivative Strategy on Granlues India by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:
- Derivative Strategy on Hindustan Construction by HDFC Securities
- Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
- Derivative Strategy pick on Apollo Tyres by HDFC Securities
- Derivative Strategy on Mahindra & Mahindra by HDFC Securities
FEATURES
Nifty50 can dip below 10,000 mark soon: Angel Broking
Market outlook and trading calls by Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking
- Buy BASF, M&M, L&T Finance Holdings: Prabhudas Lilladher
- Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Devang Shah
- Top trading ideas for today: Buy HeroMoto Corp, Castrol India
- Today's picks: From Tata Steel to SBI, hot stocks to watch on Friday
FUTURES ANALYSIS
