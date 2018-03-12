Mutual Funds News
Top Performing Schemes
|Scheme Name
|NAV (Rs)
|3 Mths
|1 Yr
|3 Yrs
|Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct...
|18.24
|2.11
|7.03
|7.29
|BNP Paribas Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Dir (G)
|10.86
|1.43
|6.95
|-
|L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund - Direct (G)
|13.06
|1.79
|6.95
|7.19
|AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|12.98
|1.91
|6.92
|7.30
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|13.15
|1.77
|6.83
|7.23
Category Performance
|Fund House
|1 Mth(%)
|3 Mths(%)
|1 Yr(%)
|Equity - Technology
|2.15
|14.21
|28.30
|Equity - Small Cap
|-4.35
|-3.42
|27.16
|Equity - FMCG
|-1.82
|-0.63
|26.80
|Equity - Infrastructure
|-4.11
|-5.23
|21.75
|Equity - Mid Cap
|-2.84
|-4.10
|21.19
Biggest Fund Houses
|Fund House
|No of Schemes
|AUM (Rs cr)
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|396
|216,113
|HDFC Mutual Fund
|161
|213,409
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|264
|184,092
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|150
|169,173
|SBI Mutual Fund
|139
|132,103
Biggest Schemes
|Fund House
|Average Size (Rs cr)
|HDFC Equity Fund - (G)
|23,021.38
|HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|23,021.38
|Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (G)
|20,530.67
|Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund - Di...
|20,530.67
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (G)
|20,278.15