illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Closed-end funds gain traction: Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched

Assets managed by women fund managers jump 32% to Rs 3 trn in 2017: Report

Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price

Amfi data suggests LTCG tax is no hurdle for investments in mutual funds

Equity flows into mutual funds strong in February despite stock decline

Reliance Regular Savings Fund- A good show across timeframes, market cycles

Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray

Higher volatility to persist due to fiscal slippage, says Pankaj Sharma

51% rise in SIP contribution to mutual funds so far this financial year

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct... 18.24 2.11 7.03 7.29
BNP Paribas Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Dir (G) 10.86 1.43 6.95 -
L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund - Direct (G) 13.06 1.79 6.95 7.19
AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G) 12.98 1.91 6.92 7.30
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G) 13.15 1.77 6.83 7.23
Category Performance

Fund House 1 Mth(%) 3 Mths(%) 1 Yr(%)
Equity - Technology 2.15 14.21 28.30
Equity - Small Cap -4.35 -3.42 27.16
Equity - FMCG -1.82 -0.63 26.80
Equity - Infrastructure -4.11 -5.23 21.75
Equity - Mid Cap -2.84 -4.10 21.19
As On date 12 Mar 18> More on Category Performance

Biggest Fund Houses

Fund House No of Schemes AUM (Rs cr)
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund 396 216,113
HDFC Mutual Fund 161 213,409
Reliance Mutual Fund 264 184,092
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 150 169,173
SBI Mutual Fund 139 132,103
As On date 30 Sep 16> More on Biggest Fund Houses

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME

Who Owns What

Find which funds own shares in the selected company

Search for Company

(eg Infosys Tech)

Fund Selector

Category
Returns
SELECT SCHEME
AUM

Oldest Schemes

Fund House Launch Date
UTI-Unit Linked Insurance Plan 01 Oct 71
UTI-CRTS (D) 01 Oct 81
UTI-CRTS (G) 01 Oct 81
UTI-Mastershare (D) 19 Sep 86
UTI-Mastershare (G) 19 Sep 86
What's In & Out

Fund House No of Schemes Value (Rs cr)
S A I L 3406336.00 27.96
Aditya Bir. Fas. 2699833.00 33.88
NCC 1961826.00 49.70
Bharat Electron 1242147.00 -9.74
H D F C 1238919.00 122.61
As On date 28 Feb 18> More on What's In & Out

Mutual Fund tools

