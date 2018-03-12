Market News
NEWS
-
India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
The research house also expects the market-cap of Asian equities (combined) to double to $56 trillion over the next 10 years
-
USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
-
Shrimp exporting companies fall up to 8% after US hikes anti-dumping duty
-
Aarti Drugs falls 6% as Tarapur unit impacted by explosion
-
From test to income clause: How Sebi can save small investors from F&O risk» More
FEATURES
-
US protectionism: There are no winners in Donald Trump's trade war
During decades of protectionism via placement of very high customs duties on all sorts of goods, India's domestic industries all turned into ...
-
ICICI Prudential AMC to shut two schemes, return Rs 7 bn to investors
-
HNIs are actively targeting companies at pre-IPO stage for hefty returns
-
Newbies in small and mid-cap space should invest for at least five years
-
JLR's performance to blame? Why Tata Motors is off the radar for most FIIs» More
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(610.80)
|33917.94
|
HIGH
33962.48
|
LOW
33468.16
|
PREVIOUS
33307.14
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(194.55)
|10421.40
|
HIGH
10433.65
|
LOW
10295.45
|
PREVIOUS
10226.85